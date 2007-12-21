CATCHER(TM) Devices to be Deployed by Massachusetts Police Agencies

Units to be used for real-time video and data communications with officers in the field

LEESBURG, Va., — Catcher Holdings, Inc., a leader in ruggedized integrated mobile computing and Wi-Fi communication platforms today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to deploy the CATCHER integrated mobile computing devices at various Massachusetts police agencies. The Company’s partner in these deployments will be Tactical Vision Inc. The initial order is for $175,000.

Allan Rakos, president of Catcher Holding, Inc. commented, “We are very excited to have been selected as the solutions provider for this innovative law enforcement application of our technologies. The CATCHER will be used for training, tactical operations, and real time video and data communications with the officers in the field who are working to solve real cases. This order continues our efforts to target video and biometric-oriented wireless computer applications for the law enforcement and homeland security communities.”

“At Tactical Vision we specialize in building universal video management systems for homeland security applications. We are very impressed with the integrated video capture, GPS and biometric capabilities inherent to the CATCHER and see numerous real world crime solving applications for its use. We look forward to working with Catcher to deliver these dynamic capabilities to the law enforcement community in Massachusetts,” commented Terry Colls, president of Tactical Vision, Inc.

About CATCHER Holdings, Inc.

Catcher Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of standards-based solutions that address high-speed mobile computing in the harshest and most demanding application environments. The Company combines Vivato Networks patented Packet Steering(TM) phase array WiFi base stations with the CATCHER family of command and control platform to address technology requirements where ruggedized, mobile computing devices and high-speed WiFi network connectivity are needed.

The capabilities of both product families provide synergies in application solutions such as biometric management and video surveillance yield a systems level approach and address the unique mobile computing, communications and application solutions needs of multiple market segments. Customers in a wide range of markets including military, homeland security, integrated public safety, municipal, transportation and logistics benefit from true systems level solutions, addressing the harshest and demanding mobile application environments.

About Tactical Vision, Inc.

Tactical Vision, Inc. was established in 2001 in order to provide outstanding homeland security networking. The firm specializes in building fully integrated universal video management systems with network recording and through its work with REACCT (Regional Electronics & Computer Crime Task Force) offers forensic video analysis. REACCT has been recently recognized at the international Association of Chiefs of police and has completed over 1000 video forensic cases since 1991.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 involving known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, delays, and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to generate product sales and operating profits; the Company’s ability to obtain sales prices at or near its MSRPs; cancellation provisions in the Company’s reseller agreements for shipments beyond 90 days of order; vulnerability to technology obsolescence; competition by better capitalized companies; difficulty in managing growth; dependence on key personnel; and other risks which are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

