Datalux Corporation Introduces New Tracer

Total redesign of all-in-one rugged police mobile computer’

WINCHESTER, Va., – Datalux Corporation introduces a new version of its best-selling Tracer computer – featuring an Intel® Core™ 2 Duo processor, Microsoft™ Windows Vista™ support, increased memory/data storage capacity, and a removable hard disk drive.

The most compact integrated 12.1-inch all-in-one unit on the market, the Tracer was designed to meet the rugged conditions found in police, fire and EMS vehicles. The user-friendly Datalux Tracer is a totally redesigned version of the popular computer - known for its durability, reliability and ease of installation.

“We started out by updating the internal technology of the Tracer all-in-one to accommodate the most current Intel Core2 Duo processor, Intel chipsets and Microsoft’s Vista operating system, but along the way included a number of features requested by our users, including additional video capabilities, improved sound, five USB ports and a removable hard drive,” said Gary Davis, Datalux corporate director of sales and marketing. “In addition, we updated our wireless capability, added optional Bluetooth™ connectivity, added an optional internal battery and refined the Tracer in many ways.”

Featuring an enhanced LCD display for readability in bright daylight conditions encountered inside police cruisers and fire trucks, the LCD display and front panel LEDs are fully dimmable for night-time use or can be switched off completely using convenient front panel controls.

The Tracer’s sealed case uses an internal mechanism for heat dissipation, eliminating the need for noisy and potentially unreliable cooling fans. A thermal protection feature initiates an orderly shut down when the computer is left on in a vehicle without air-conditioning and subjected to a high sun load. Extreme low temperatures are handled by an optional severe-duty hard disk drive.

A high resolution SXGA LCD display and Intel GMA X3100 integrated graphic with up to 384MB of shared video memory will support the latest mobile police software. The Tracer also contains an additional digital/analog video connector, permitting an additional monitor to be connected. This allows complete dual-screen functionality in the back of an ambulance or inside a command vehicle.

For police applications, the Tracer is mounted on a stable articulating arm and the all-in-one computer swivels away from the dash, allowing access to the climate control system and other dash-mounted controls. The Tracer’s innovative technology provides a wide viewing angle, making the display clearly visible to both driver and passenger concurrently. Designed with total safety in mind, the Tracer does not interfere with airbag deployment.

The Tracer can be configured with an internal 802.11 a/b/g Draft N wireless card and external antenna. The computer also has both a PCMCIA and an Express Card slot located on top of the computer to accommodate other wireless options.

Included in the Tracer all-in-one package is a unique backlit keyboard designed specifically for in-vehicle mobile computing applications that like the display, is easily dimmable and can be turned completely off. Sealed to keep out spilled liquids, the keyboard easily detaches from its central position between driver and passenger and clips into the steering wheel for convenient report writing.

Designed for public safety, complete easy to use mounting solutions are available for most makes and models of police, fire and EMS vehicles. The entire unit can be installed in less than one hour. No extensive cabling to trunk mounted equipment is needed.