Motorola Solutions Invests in SceneDoc, Maker of ‘Public Safety’s Trusted Digital Notebook’

Schaumburg, Ill. - Motorola Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and services for public safety and commercial customers, has invested in Toronto-based SceneDoc Inc., a law enforcement and public safety software provider. Terms of the investment by Motorola Solutions Venture Capital were not disclosed.

SceneDoc’s mobile investigation and field documentation platform is used by law enforcement and public safety personnel around the world to securely, accurately and consistently document crime, accident and other incident scenes. Dubbed “public safety’s trusted digital notebook,” the software runs on a smartphone or tablet, enables near real-time communication and provides mission-critical group intelligence between officers in the field, dispatchers, command centers and other public safety and law enforcement agencies.

“Keeping field experts in the field policing and interacting with the community while the information they collect gets shared quickly with colleagues can substantially help law enforcement resolve crimes faster,” said Tom Guthrie, vice president, Smart Public Safety Solutions at Motorola Solutions. “The new frontier of transforming mounds of paper into actionable information that SceneDoc enables will make any profession that relies on field documentation more effective.”

Motorola Solutions’ investment in SceneDoc is part of its strategy to advance mission-critical communications by connecting public safety and commercial customers with real-time data and intelligence like never before. SceneDoc is part of Motorola Solutions’ growing network of investments in technologies that are contributing to the smart public safety solutions of the future. Earlier this month, the company announced its investment in VocalZoom, a developer of sensors for speech enhancement.

“This funding will enable SceneDoc to realize its goal of being the de facto technology platform that unifies field documentation and communication,” said Alex Kottoor, co-founder and CEO of SceneDoc. “We’re seeing tremendous demand, on a global scale, from law enforcement and public safety agencies for a mobile-first solution, which both improves field efficiency and enhances communications amongst the officers and numerous agencies that are often called to respond to an incident.”

SceneDoc will use the funding to expand its sales and marketing efforts, bring its investigation and field documentation platform to new global markets, and accelerate product development.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit http://newsroom.motorolasolutions.com/.