Qualified Spill Response Implements SceneDoc for On-Scene Response Documentation

Toronto, ON, Canada – SceneDoc Inc., a company whose goal is to revolutionize the field of law enforcement and public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, announced today the implementation of their leading edge field documentation software, SceneDoc, at Qualified Spill Response, Inc. a Hazardous Materials Services Company headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey. (http://www. hazmatspillresponse.com)

Qualified Spill Response is implementing SceneDoc to standardize and securely automate their on-scene response documentation. QSR will leverage the power inherent in the SceneDoc Platform to enable their on-scene personnel to bring consistency to their documentation process and accelerate distribution of their mandated paperwork for handling hazardous materials. Qualified Spill Response is the most recent organization in a rapidly expanding customer base to begin leveraging the power and mobility wrapped within the flexible SceneDoc Platform. “"We look forward to streamlining our internal data collection with SceneDoc.” states Rick Pulyer VP, Operations for QSR. “The ability to then securely provide documentation to our private and public sector customers in a fraction of the time streamlines their processes as well. A clear win for both the public we serve and Qualified Spill Response.” Todd Oakes, VP of Customer Success at SceneDoc shared “The SceneDoc ecosystem around incidents in the field extends to both government and the commercial companies that support them. We are pleased to work with Qualified Spill Response and leverage the same productivity gains and cost savings our government customers have experienced for the last couple of years.”

About Scene

DocSceneDoc is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform which provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel a highly secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe.