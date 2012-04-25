Six Agencies Purchase Spillman, 37 Expand Systems in Q1

Agencies will use Spillman to conduct electronic measurements, communicate during airport foot and bicycle patrols

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Six public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the first quarter of 2012, bringing the total number of Spillman customers to more than 1,000 public safety agencies in 35 states nationwide. In addition to the new agencies, 37 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

Using Spillman’s Pictometry Interface, the Okeechobee County Fire Rescue in Florida will have the ability to view all sides of a mapped image and electronically measure a structure’s height, area, pitch, and distance from other objects. The agency will be using the software as part of a shared Spillman system hosted by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. The fire department will also use the Fire Mobile CAD and AVL modules, which will enable personnel to access critical call information, communicate with dispatchers, and view information about hazardous materials from a laptop computer. Firefighters can also use the software to see the location of calls and units on an electronic map.

The Panorama Police Department in Texas will use Spillman’s Imaging module to store, edit, and share mug shots, photos of evidence, and other digital images. Using the software, the police department can automatically generate lineups based on a set of pre-defined characteristics and attach images to records throughout the Spillman system. Using Spillman’s Mobile State and Natio nal Queries module, field officers will have the ability to search state and national databases for information on names, vehicles, property, weapons, and wanted persons. The software enables officers to query state and federal in a single search while working from their laptop computers.

In Utah, officers at the Salt Lake City Department of Airports will have the ability to communicate with dispatchers and update their status from a smart phone or tablet computer. Using the new Spillman Touch module, officers can view calls and dispatcher comments, search the database for records, and update their status as they respond to or arrive at an incident. The software will also allow the officers to communicate with dispatchers during bicycle or foot patrol while minimizing radio traffic.

