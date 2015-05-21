Branson Salutes the Men and Women Behind the Badge

Branson, Mo. (May 2015)– The City of Branson will celebrate current and past law enforcement members with a week-long celebration beginning Sat., June 13. Law Enforcement Recognition Week will honor active and retired law enforcement across the country.

“The purpose is to let these men and women, who protect and serve us daily, know we appreciate them and the job they do,” said Jeff Seifried, President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau. “These local heroes put their lives on the line to protect us, the least we can do is look for ways to let them and their families know how much their service means to our community and communities all across the country.”

Law Enforcement Recognition week kicks off June 13 with Billy Dean & Steel Horses at Starlite Theatre. Other events throughout the week will include an ice cream social, golf tournament, shooting competition, antique and DARE car shows, motorcycle rodeo, recruiting expo and training. For a full list of events, visit www.BransonSalutes.com

“Branson will become the leader in law enforcement recognition,” said Seifried. “With this event, we’ll get a chance to see the best and the brightest law enforcement has to offer. Joining forces like this allows these men and women to see not only the opportunities that may be available to them, but also showcase their chosen profession. No other place in the country offers that.”

For more information about Law Enforcement Recognition week, visit www.BransonSalutes.com or email Laurie Hayes at info@bransonarealodging.com.

