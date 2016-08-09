3M LiveScan 5.0 software helping to improve booking process, delivering increased speed, control and confidence

ST. PAUL‚ Minn. – (Aug. 2016) – By apprehending criminals and enforcing laws, law officers improve our quality of life and make the world a safer place. 3MTM LiveScan 5.0 Software enables officers to do their job more efficiently and effectively, allowing them to focus on what they do best – helping communities thrive.

Providing ease of use, increased speed and adaptability - as compared to previous versions of 3M LiveScan - LiveScan 5.0 takes the complexity out of fingerprinting and bolsters the booking process. By facilitating the capture, storage and dispersal of criminal demographic and biometric information including fingerprints, palm prints, iris, facial, and SMT images, LiveScan 5.0 Software is an essential component to any police department.

“With more than 25 years of experience in the biometric industry, we understand that the booking process relies on this technology and historically has been a time consuming task law enforcement agencies are faced with every day,” said Chris Ede, global business manager for 3M Cogent. “In order to provide law officers with increased speed, assurance, and efficiency, we’re proud to introduce LiveScan 5.0 Software. Through our new criminal booking application, officers can assertively apprehend criminals, enter booking information, and stay on top of crime.”

While the intuitive biometric capture process guides users, the software’s increased information fields improve search capabilities. The software can be tailored to meet law officers’ needs and is optimized to provide ease of use. Best of all, the modern user-interface requires fewer clicks for the same tasks, compared to previous versions of 3M booking software systems. Beyond simply going through the motions to get from point A to Z, LiveScan 5.0 Software verifies the quality of demographic data entered and an automatic trigger helps capture high-quality biometric images. In addition, real-time image quality check, auto-center, auto-contrast, and sequence verification transpire throughout each booking and ensure that only the best images are selected for submission.

In order to support a faster booking process, 3M LiveScan 5.0 Software features a training mode built right into the platform. This easy, offline training mode helps users learn quickly and on their own schedule, without the risk of false submissions or poor bookings. Additionally, users of the software can login using only their fingerprint. For more information on 3M LiveScan 5.0 software, please visit 3m.com/LiveScan5.