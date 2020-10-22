All Clear Foundation and ImageTrend’s CrewCare Connect to support first responders

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — ImageTrend, Inc. is excited to announce a connection between the CrewCare mobile app and All Clear Foundation elevating support for the overall wellness of first responders and those in the healthcare industry. The free CrewCare app was added to the Responder Resources Directory on allclearfoundation.org. All Clear Foundation’s extensive network of resources can now be easily accessed in CrewCare helping connect first responders in EMS, fire, dispatch, law enforcement, military and healthcare workers with the support they need.

“Working with other organizations such as All Clear Foundation is a great way to make sure first responders have the access they need to tools and resources supporting their mental health,” commented ImageTrend’s Epidemiologist Morgan Anderson.

All Clear Foundation is driven to change the harmful stigmas and daunting statistics plaguing the first responder profession and is dedicated to supporting first responder totality of wellness by partnering with experts and agencies to deploy desperately needed resources, fund research and create outreach programs. All Clear Foundation has the opportunity to positively impact the men and women who sacrifice so much and shoulder unfathomable burdens in their efforts to keep our communities safe.

“CrewCare and All Clear Foundation share the goal of providing first responders with a full suite of tools to support their health and wellbeing,” said Randy Owen, All Clear Foundation Chairman. “This collaboration enhances our support for responders who are sacrificing even more than usual this year in service to their communities.”

CrewCare is a free mobile app that helps emergency responders and those in the healthcare industry be more aware of life stressors and how they may affect their well-being. Users can anonymously log information about their life, engagement, mood and associated activities to instantly receive visualized results giving them an overall view of their own mental health over time, as well as how they compare to other app users within their industry. CrewCare gives users a way to share their stressors and experiences as a first responder, and in light of the recent pandemic, CrewCare was updated to include questions specifically related to the impact of COVID-19.

The CrewCare app is available as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information on CrewCare, visit CrewCareLife.com. To learn more about All Clear Foundation, visit allclearfoundation.org.

