CoBRA Software for Homeland Security & Terrorism Response; Eight Years and Still Stronger, Faster…Better

WASHINGTON-- In conjunction with CoBRA software’s 8th year anniversary, Defense Group Inc announces the launch Version 4.3 of CoBRA software.

CoBRA software was first released commercially on 12/9/2000 and has since become the preeminent CBRNE decision support software for military and civilian first responders and war fighters.

CoBRA supports counter-terrorism, emergency preparedness and hazmat response.

This latest version of CoBRA software includes new Databases, Tools, Guides and Functionalities to further support the CBRNE responder.

These new features are a result of direct feedback from current CoBRA users, as we strive for continuous improvement so that CoBRA software continues to be the First Responders First Choice.

Major new features include:

Sensitive Site Exploitation Guide

Detonator Reference Database

Collaborative Situation Board

Scrolling Notification Ticker and Status Viewer

Interactive Periodic Table of Elements

Enhanced GIS Map Tool

Enhanced Forms Tool

ERG 2008

Enhanced Agent ID tool, linked to Master Search tool

Expanded Checklists (2000+ NIMS Checklists with positions and tasks)

Upgraded Incident Management

Enhanced NFPA tool with links to interactive RIDS and USCG Chris manual tools.

About CoBRA Software

CoBRA is used by Federal, State & Local First Responders in such areas as making presumptive identification of the hazard, isolation of the area, following and recording proper procedures and deciding if they are to deal with the situation immediately or wait for additional resources to arrive.

CoBRA is Government tested and approved:

CoBRA is DHS SAFETY ACT Certified as a qualified anti-terrorism technology and on the DHS Approved Products List for Homeland Security.

CoBRA is DOIM certified for use on government networks and has received Certificate of Networthiness CoN from the Chief Engineer NETCOM.

CoBRA has received FEMA NIMS evaluation

CoBRA has been deployed to DoD Base Fire Departments CONUS and OCONUS, to all National Guard WMD Civil Support Teams and to DoD CBRNE Response Commands.

CoBRA has been deployed to all FBI accredited bomb squads nationwide and was chosen by DHS CEDAP program for deployment to rural first responder agencies.

Contact: Neil Cohen

Company Name: CoBRA Software / Defense Group Inc.

Telephone Number 703-229-3438

Fax Number: 888-848-4969

Email Address: neil.cohen@defensegp.com

Web site address: http://www.cobrafirstresponder.com



Defense Group Inc, a veteran-owned business, has been supporting America’s responders for over 20 years