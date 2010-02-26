Crash Data Reveals Extraordinary Results from Using EVOC-101 Web™

Police department sees dramatic reduction in crashes with online driver training program

Murray, UT – Applied Simulation Technologies, Inc. (AST) announced that the 2009 crash data collected by the Winnipeg Police Department showed compelling evidence that AST’s online EVO driver training course, EVOC-101 Web™, contributed significantly to a reduction in crashes. As of December 30, 2009, 615 of Winnipeg’s 1,300 officers had been trained with EVOC-101 Web™ and results show the group’s accident rate to be 1.1%. Meanwhile, the group not trained with the program had an accident rate of 28.7%.

Reginald Welles, AST’s President and CEO stated, “As unprecedented as these figures may sound, the data is what it is. We have to keep in mind that this success reflects upon the tremendous discipline and professionalism of the constabulary and their training cadre. In these times when funding is scarce and training budgets are being trimmed, law enforcement and emergency vehicle operators have a proven and affordable EVO driver training option. ” Welles continued, “The operative words are ‘proven’ and ‘affordable’.”

Winnipeg’s experience is not unique. Other users have reported improved driver performance. AST’s Chief Technology Officer, Darrell Turpin said “Our business is creating training that saves lives. EVOC-101 Web™ is the result of years of research, development and close cooperation with the law enforcement training community.” AST’s technical team continues to raise the bar on training effectiveness through proprietary development of web-based technologies that deliver performance, affordability and convenience. “Our goal is to provide a positive return on investment.” Welles stated. A summary report outlining Winnipeg’s results may be downloaded from AST’s website.

AST is a training and safety technology company specializing in web-based and simulation-based training and related software. The company’s unique approach to safety includes the use of electronic assistance technology and adaptive course content to focus on individual driver’s needs. Further information may be obtained at AST’s web site: www.appliedsimtech.com .