State of New Jersey Signs with TriTech Software Systems for State-Wide Installation of Imc CAD, Mobile and RMS

North Grafton, MA — TriTech Software Systems, a leading provider of Public Safety and Medical Transportation software solutions, signed a contract with the State of New Jersey to provide a software system that shares data electronically with more than 80 officers across 54 state parks, recreational centers and historic sites covering 422,000 acres.

The Imc software installation will replace a predominately manual operation and cut back the number of hours spent in administrative work.

“Our current policy/procedure for submitting reports includes a hierarchy of report submission from officers to supervisors to lieutenants to me from each of our 24 stations throughout New Jersey, said Rick Arroyo, Director of New Jersey State Park Police. “Since copies of the reports with signatures must go to the courts, and those reports are due within five days, this system requires a lot of staff hours and physical transportation of the reports. In some cases, the process of getting the reports from the field station to Trenton involves a five-hour round trip on a weekly basis. With the new Imc system, this will change dramatically.”

Imc CAD enables the dispatchers to identify active officers in the field, and then send them the dispatch information electronically via the Imc Mobile units. Field officers not only receive the automated dispatch information, but can then complete their reports on the mobile units in the field and submit the reports electronically to the Records Management System (RMS). Through the use of Case Management functionality in the Law RMS module, the reports can be passed from officer to supervisor to lieutenant to director all with a click of a button in place of a five-hour round trip and many additional staff hours.

About TriTech Software Systems

As the industry-leading public safety software company, TriTech Software Systems provides innovative, comprehensive solutions for law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies. Through its extensive suite of products and sole focus on public safety, TriTech offers a solution for every size and segment of the law, fire and EMS market. The company leverages its extensive public safety experience and expertise to consistently deliver successful results and ensure high levels of customer satisfaction. TriTech is the largest public safety solution provider in America with more than 2,500 clients across the United States, and in other countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom and Ireland. For more information on TriTech, please visit www.tritech.com.