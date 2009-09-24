The City of South Haven Michigan becomes the first Michigan installation to join CIS

The City of South Haven, Michigan, located on the pristine shores of Lake Michigan implemented their new Windows® Public Safety Software System from Computer Information Systems Inc. (CIS). The City of South Haven joins the growing CIS user base of over 700 public safety agencies nationwide. South Haven’s Public Safety Department determined the need for a new Computer Aided Dispatch System that could meet the needs of the city’s 5,000 residential population and the many tens of thousands of year-round visitors from all over the Midwest including the Chicago Metropolitan Area’s 6,000,000 population only an hour or two (2) away.

The search for a new vendor took South Haven two years, starting with an online search for Public Safety Software companies. After interviews with many of the established Tier 1 CAD vendors, it became apparent that South Haven would be unable to afford their recurrent costs. “We did find an exception in CIS through talking to other agencies, and we got serious about CIS when we realized that CIS had a small agency price program to provide South Haven with their CAD System that met our dispatcher’s needs, at a price that we could afford,” according to Police Chief Rod Somerlott. CIS provides the South Haven Police Department with Computer Aided Dispatch, Enhanced 911, Mapping Interface and full 24 x 7 x 365 Maintenance and Support. CIS also provides both their unique 24 x 7 x 365 services direct to their technical people and at a fraction of the general rate for Tier 1 Systems.

With their new CIS CAD System, the South Haven Police Department can easily access real-time information and print clean and complete reports. According to Officer Phillip Poole, “The biggest thing in our department is collecting stats. The CIS System is able to do this in a quarter of the time it would have taken us with our old System. Whatever you put into the CIS System you can pull right out. The software is great, it does everything it’s supposed to do.”

In their search for a new System, one of the Police Department’s criteria was a vendor that would assist them with technical support around the clock. CIS provides its Maintenance and Support without the intervention of computer answering machines, voicemail or “help desk” personnel, regardless of day or night, weekends or holidays, an industry first.

“The CIS CAD System was the third System that we have implemented since I became Chief of Police of South Haven. The first two Systems both became defunct, due to the lack of support. Support became the number one priority when we were looking for a new System,” said Chief Rod Somerlott.

The CIS System has been live in South Haven since March 25th, 2008. The transition from their previous vendor to CIS was nothing but smooth. “We really felt part of the CIS family. We were amazed at how well they treated us. The company has gone above and beyond for us, and issues we have addressed have been immediately been taken care of. We will hopefully end up with CIS’ Records and Mobile,” according to Officer Poole.

About Computer Information Systems Inc.

Computer Information Systems, headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, develops, markets, maintains and supports its seamless Windows® Systems: Computer Assisted Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Civil Process System (CPS), Jail Management System (JMS) and Mobile Computer System (MCS). Since 1985, Computer Information Systems has had a single market focus of Public Safety Software Solutions, which are being used by hundreds of agencies who rank CIS as the most trusted and reliable provider nationwide. For more information, visit www.cisusa.org.

