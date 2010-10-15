TrafficLand Provides Live Traffic Video for EnRoute Public Safety Software

Agreement brings live streaming traffic video to Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) software used by emergency dispatchers and others.

Fairfax, Va.--TrafficLand®, the largest authorized aggregator of live traffic video in the U.S., has completed a licensing agreement to provide live traffic video from its national network to EnRoute Emergency Systems for integration into its Computer-Aided Dispatch software used by first responders, highway agencies and others.

Under the agreement, EnRoute CAD software users will have a direct interface to real-time video from their local traffic cameras via TrafficLand’s national network of over 8,000 roadside cameras. The new application is designed to improve situational awareness and public safety. The application displays up to 13 cameras simultaneously and can incorporate cameras from multiple jurisdictions into one regional panorama.

“Working with Departments of Transportation nationwide, TrafficLand has built a highly reliable traffic camera network based on our patented Image Engine® technology,” said Lawrence Nelson, CEO of TrafficLand. “That reliability becomes even more important when you’re providing an eyes-on-the-ground service to law enforcement, fire/EMS departments, ambulance services and toll agencies.”

“Our responsibility is to supply our customers with the technology to receive the most accurate data in the fastest way possible,” said George Landgrebe, Vice President and General Manager of EnRoute Emergency Systems. “An instant view of major roadways in their jurisdictions is a smart tool that helps them better manage their response to emergency situations.”

About TrafficLand

TrafficLand’s patented Image Engine™ technology provides single-source access to live traffic video from over 8,000 traffic cameras in the United States. Contractual redistribution agreements with over 50 Departments of Transportation make TrafficLand the largest authorized aggregator and distributor of live traffic video in the US. With more than 200 cities on its national network, TrafficLand supports mobile applications, traveler information websites, broadcast traffic reporting, navigation devices and a dedicated service for DOTs and public safety agencies to aid traffic management and emergency response.

About EnRoute

Based in Tampa, FL, EnRoute Emergency Systems, an Infor company, is a leading supplier of public safety applications that meet the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records management systems (RMS) requirements of law enforcement and toll highway agencies, fire/EMS departments, and ambulance service providers. Infor provides more than 70,000 customers a better, more collaborative relationship with their business software provider. Infor software is simple to buy, easy to deploy and convenient to manage. It is software created for evolution, not revolution. There is a better way. To find it, visit www.infor.com