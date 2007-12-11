APCO Fifth Annual Winter Summit Focuses on Technology

APCO Presents the Only Executive-Level Event Tailored to Foster Technical Information Sharing with Others in the Public Safety Communications Field

Washington, DC—The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International today announced the revamping of its Winter Summit. The APCO International Fifth Annual Winter Summit, taking place January 28-30 in Orlando, Fla., will tackle one key issue - technology in public safety communications.

The Winter Summit will take attendees on a three-day journey through the technological challenges and opportunities faced by public safety communications executives. Sessions include:

- Is 700 MHz Broadband in Your Future?

- Leveraging Broadband to Improve Public Safety and Emergency Crisis Response - Lessons learned from the Minneapolis Bridge Collapse

- What Communications Centers Can Learn from Corporate America

- Funding Interoperable Communications

“I have attended all four of APCO’s Winter Summits because they provide invaluable information on the key topics affecting public safety communications agencies,” an APCO Winter Summit attendee said.

