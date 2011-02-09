ASP Announces the 4th Generation of the Triad LED Light

ASP Announces the 4th Generation of its popular Triad LED Light, the most advanced law enforcement lighting tool in the industry.

Powered by two CR123A 3v Lithium batteries, the new Triad4 delivers 265 lumens of intense light. This level of performance is made possible by a state of the art electronic driver used in combination with a hyper intense Cree LED.

The thermal management technology of the Triad4 is proprietary. With a unique foam grip and advanced heat dissipation design, the Triad body is precision machined from 6061 T6 aerospace aluminum and o-ring sealed.

The self-cleaning computer micro switch of the Triad has an overmolded activation button and three position rotary sleeve. The user can switch the beam on continuously, intermittently or move it to the locking position to prevent inadvertent activation. The Triad optical system delivers an intense center beam with an area-illuminating halo. This ensures the ability to light up your target while illuminating the darkness of the surrounding area.

The Triad features a Snap Loc pocket clip. It may be attached to a belt or pocket in either a bezel up or down position. The clip is detachable, allowing the Triad to be carried in a SideBreak or Duty Case for maximum flexibility of carry.

Included in the unique packaging of the Triad is a covered metal storage box, zippered transport case and connectable Link battery carrier.

ASP is a charter member of the ANSI Flashlight Standards Committee, using the FL-1 Standard, the Triad is rated:

• 265 lumens

• 1 hour 30 minutes run time

• 2 meter impact resistant

• Water resistant

About ASP

ASP has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service for over 30 years. The firm’s passion for quality has set the standard in the profession. There is little room for error in the world of international law enforcement. ASP products deliver performance you can stake your life on.

Founded in 1976 by DR Kevin Parsons (PhD Police Management, Michigan State University), ASP has grown into the foremost supplier of Batons, Restraints, Training, OC products and LED lighting in the industry. Each year ASP donates almost $2 million in free training to the profession. This close relationship with those who use ASP products led to the designation as the firm “Protecting Those Who Protect.”