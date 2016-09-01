Bay Area Emergency Operation Centers to Conduct Annual Yellow Command Exercise on September 8

WHAT: Yellow Command 2016, part of Urban Shield 2016, will bring together San Francisco Bay Area jurisdictions, as well as Los Angeles City and Los Angeles County as mutual aid support, to exercise and evaluate the Regional Catastrophic Earthquake Logistics Response Plan for the Bay Area. This year’s scenario simulates the Bay Area’s response to a major earthquake, 72 hours after impact, coupled with a cyber-attack on local government. Yellow Command’s simulated response plan includes a functional exercise testing operational coordination, full-scale activation of Commodity Points of Distribution (C-POD) sites, response capabilities for restoration of disrupted water systems, and protection capabilities against cyber-attacks.

Media are invited to view the real-time threat awareness landscape from select participating Emergency Operations Centers (EOC). This will provide the unique opportunity to see all that goes in to disaster response, and a firsthand explanation of Haystax’s cloud-based California Common Operating Picture (Cal COP) for Threat Awareness , used by the Bay Area UASI to provide risk analysis and risk management capabilities.

WHO:

On site in EOCs

Craig Dziedzic, General Manager, Bay Area UASI

Gregory Ahern, Sheriff, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

Chriss Knisley, President, Haystax Technology

Anne Kronenberg, Executive Director, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management

Tya Modeste, Deputy, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

Available for Phone Interviews Prior to Yellow Command

Corinne Bartshire, Yellow Command Exercise Director; Bay Area UASI

WHEN:

September 8, 2016 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Alameda County EOC

4985 Broder Boulevard

Dublin, CA 94568

San Francisco EOC

1011 Turk Street

San Francisco, CA 94102



WHY: Yellow Command provides a unique opportunity to activate multiple EOCs in an effort to determine how to best prioritize the distribution of resources—like food and water—to affected areas following a major disaster like an earthquake, coupled with a cyber-attack. Used alongside other tools, Cal COP provides a platform for local Bay Area jurisdictions and the various EOCs to share a common operating picture. This is one of the few times Community Points of Distribution (C-POD) are being practiced in the state of California, offering officials a good look at how effective this tactic is and how successful the overall Regional Catastrophic Earthquake Logistics Response Plan for the Bay Area performs.

About Yellow Command

Yellow Command is an annual exercise opportunity for EOCs throughout the Bay Area to activate and collaborate, as will be necessary in a catastrophic incident with regional impacts. Each year, Yellow Command participants make improvements based on prior exercise After Action Reports and regional gaps and recommendations reports. Exercising at least one of the Bay Area’s eight functional Regional Catastrophic Earthquake Plans through this exercise is a component of the Bay Area’s Regional Catastrophic Planning Grant Program (RCPGP) Sustainment Plan. This year, the Bay Area has chosen to exercise the Regional Catastrophic Earthquake Logistics Response Plan.

