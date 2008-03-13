BlueStreak Connect Solves the Needs of Emergency Responders

Efficient Forms’ Transaction Origination Platform Strengthens Application

LITTLETON, Colo. — Ask police officers why they chose law enforcement as a profession, and very few would likely say they got into it for all the paperwork. “We want to give police officers and emergency responding agencies the ability to focus on their jobs -- not filling out forms. By using the Efficient Forms Transaction Origination Platform (TOP) to build our managed service solution, we are able to meet and solve the needs of emergency responders,” said Steve Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer of BlueStreak Connect, LLC.

BlueStreak Connect has reduced what was once a mountain of paperwork for emergency responders to a quick and efficient process. Connect Suite, the company’s core technology is a data collection tool that enables officers to collect, search, report, manage and share information on virtually any law enforcement incident.

“We realized the powerful benefits of TOP and chose Efficient Forms due to their world-class technology enabling us to respond quickly to the emerging needs and changing technological circumstances of our customers,” continued Rodgers.

Through the use of TOP, the BlueStreak Connect solution provides the most comprehensive managed service application for emergency response agencies across the country.

“The necessity for up-to-date, accurate information means that law enforcement personnel and other first responders need technology solutions that enable them to report and access information in an efficient manner. We are deeply committed to developing innovative solutions to help our clients expand into new and emerging markets. We have seen great examples of the successful implementation of the Transaction Origination Platform in the education, financial services, government and public safety industries,” said David Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Efficient Forms, LLC.

Efficient Forms, LLC is a privately-held Colorado company who specializes in automated electronic solutions for efficient and cost-effective forms completion, data collection and process workflow. The horizontal design of the Efficient Forms platform, the Transaction Origination Platform, is quick and easy to deploy, and it allows Efficient Forms and its premier partners to maintain complex solutions in diverse markets, including applications for business, education, government, and more. Its unique Single Entry Multi Company Interface (SEMCI) environment allows industry knowledge leaders to create a strong viral network and quickly gain wide-market penetration. For more information http://www.efficientforms.com/

Source: Efficient Forms, LLC

Contact

Dale Jones of Strategic Advantage Public Relations, +1-303-298-9630, djones@strategicadvantage.ws, for Efficient Forms, LLC

Web site: http://www.efficientforms.com/