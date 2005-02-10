DropFire’s BLAZE Product Suite Geared Towards Public Safety Market

Photographic Needs of

Public Safety Departments: DropFire’s

Capabilities:

Picture quality varies, and is not always reviewed at the scene Images can be viewed and tagged before being sent to the station for quality control

Picture delivery to database is manual, and done using small removable media Digital Cameras can be connected to wireless devices through proprietary technology. Image transfer is authenticated to ensure transmission

Images sit in separate databases from other crime-related information. Image recall reliability is dependent on the database vendor DropFire can integrate disparate database records as the request for information comes in from the mobile officer’s device

Fast access to pictures to identify suspects before they get away DropFire is focused on the delivery of images and their associated metadata.

DropFire’s 3-second download time ensures that accessing the picture will aid in identification and enforcement