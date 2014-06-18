GammaTech to Show Rugged Notebooks for Sheriff Departments at NSA Annual Conference & Exhibition

FREMONT, CA (June, 2014) - GammaTech Computer Corp., a major international manufacturer and supplier of innovative notebook and tablet computers, will display its computing solutions for public safety at the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) Annual Conference and Exhibition from June 23-24. On display in booth #425 will be a variety of DURABOOK rugged and semi-rugged notebooks designed to meet the unique needs of today’s public safety professionals.



With GammaTech DURABOOK rugged products, performance is guaranteed even in the harshest environments and most demanding situations. These mobile, powerful computing solutions guarantee sheriff’s deputies have access to the information they need in the field and in-vehicle, while multiple security options protect sensitive data on the front lines.

Among the GammaTech DURABOOK notebooks to be on display at the NSA Annual Conference and Exhibition are:

R8300 Rugged Notebook

Its 13.3” TFT LCD display with sunlight readable feature makes this newest member of the GammaTech rugged notebook line truly ‘sunsational’ for deputies out in bright, mid-day sun. With its quick-release HDD-storage capability, users can inter-swap HDDs simply by turning a couple knobs. The R8300 comes with a Super Multi ODD or optional second battery for full day operation. This fully rugged powerhouse is equipped with an Intel i-core CPU and meets a host of rugged certifications such as Military Standard 461F, IP65, UL-1604, and more.

S15H Rugged Notebook

The 15.6” S15H rugged notebook provides a cost-effective solution for departments running legacy systems, with a full HD LED display. With an Intel i-core CPU, the S15H runs smoothly and quickly, with longer battery life, in a sleek form factor. It is tested to Military 810G standards and includes multiple security features such as TPM 1.2 technology, a Kensington Lock connector and administrator password/Boot password.

SA14 Rugged Notebook

This rugged notebook features a 14” non-glare HD LCD display and Intel Core processor. It comes with a variety of wireless connectivity options for back-and-forth communications, and functions for up to 11 hours with an optional second battery. Other optoinal features include vehicle dock, sunlight-readable touch panel with high-brightness enhancement, waterproof keyboard, and more.

U12Ci Rugged Convertible Notebook

A rugged convertible notebook that offers high-end computing performance. An optional vehicle dock provides extensive connectivity and safely holds the computer while in motion. It features a 12.1” LCD screen with resistive touch and the option for sunlight viewing, an Intel Core processor, Intel Smart Response Technology, long battery life, expandable memory, and mass storage.

About GammaTech Computer Corporation

GammaTech Computer Corporation is a leader in the design, manufacture and sales of cost-effective, high-performance mobile computing solutions throughout North America. Its award-winning line of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers are designed and built-to-order to increase mobile productivity for business, government, healthcare, fire, public safety and a host of other entities. GammaTech offers a complete portfolio of products that deliver the power and performance needed in the most demanding work environments, resulting in increased productivity and accelerated return on investment. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support.

For more information, please visit GammaTech at www.GammaTechUSA.com.



