LETS Corporation announces new Investigative products

2016, Walnut Creek, CA.

LETS Corporation, is proud to announce it recent release of three new Investigative products exclusively for our law enforcement customers. LETS Corporation recently released the Magnum Video Phone, Live Interview, and Stand Alone GPS Applications for smartphone tracking at the recent 31st Annual NATIA Training Conference and Expo in Seattle, WA. The Magnum Streaming Video Phone, LETS Interview and our GPS Applications are designed for Law Enforcement and other governmental investigative agencies.

LETS Corporation, has been a leading provider of Law Enforcement audio, cellular body wire and investigative call recording and management products for over a decade and has continued to develop new products based on the feedback and changing needs of our law enforcement customers. That is why LETS is the first to offer a complete cellular investigative solution so you no longer need to manage multiple products, phones, and evidence systems and formats to collect video, GPS, call/text recordings and audio evidence. The Magnum Phone does it all with the touch of a button and secures all types of evidence under a simple, easy-to-use interface.

The Magnum Phone allows investigative personnel to covertly capture and stream, high quality, low latency video and GPS during operations. Used in conjunction with LETS MRP, the same phone can be used for call/text recording on any number or as a live body wire with fully capable cover team.

The Magnum Phone will provide law enforcement investigators with on-demand, live streaming video and GPS that can be transmitted from the field over cellular or Wi-Fi networks. The video can be live monitored by cover team and supervisory personnel using their any smartphone, tablet, or computer. The Magnum Phone, will provide real undercover officer and informant safety and situational awareness in both covert and other investigative operations.

With increased demand for the use of video by the public, prosecutors and by law enforcement agencies themselves, the demand for high quality video evidence in both covert and other investigative processes has also increased. High quality video also provides better officer safety in undercover operations. The ability to remotely record video and stream it from the scene of an operation or incident directly into evidence, allows command or supervisory personnel the ability to monitor and evaluate operational effectiveness and quality of service and training.

The Magnum Phone provides a secure, real-time video streams using mobile networks to ensure reliable, low-latency video output for on-scene and remote viewers.

The Magnum Phone allows use of a standard, smartphone to covertly stream video to field personnel or other assigned personnel for live viewing and directly to the LETS Evidence Management System.

LETS Evidence Management System is a proven, digital evidence management system which is easy to use, intuitive and provides secure web based access.

LETS Standalone GPS is available separately and supports geofence zones, SMS alerts and 5 second updates. LETS Interview is available for overt operations

www.ulets.net.