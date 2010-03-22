NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. to Showcase New Product Offerings at the International Security Conference and Public Security Safety Expo

World Renown Trade Shows Join Forces and to Capture the Largest Professional Security Audience

Amityville, NY --(Business Wire)-- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSSC), one of the world’s leading suppliers of high performance electronic security equipment for over 30 years, today announced it will be introducing many new breakthrough products at the security industry’s key tradeshow, the International Security Conference (ISC) West, which this year will be going on simultaneously with the Public Security Safety Expo. The conference will be held at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 24-26, 2010, and interested parties can see NAPCO’s products on display at Booth 14055.

A sampling of some of the new products on display will be:

Gemini Bioreader™ - The first fingerprint reading keypad for the alarm industry that with just a touch of a finger, you can operate the alarm system or open the electric garage door.

GEMC Commercial Combination Burglar and Fire Alarm System – A major innovation in complete protection for all types of commercial buildings, supporting up to 255 zones using all-new fire and burglary devices.

Remote virtual keypad – provides all functions of a traditional keypad on one’s internet-enabled handheld device, giving individuals complete alarm system control online and from remote locations.

iSee Video’s Single Channel Video Gateway – now convert any analog CCTV camera into an internet-ready IP camera with plug and play ease.

“We are very excited about attending this year’s ISC West trade show, which is combined with another key conference, the Public Security Safety Expo, as many of our products are applicable to both types of attendees,” stated Mr. Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO of NAPCO.

Mr. Soloway added, “We are also pleased with the slew of products being highlighted at this year’s show. These products reveal NAPCO to be a technological leader in the security industry and it is this constant flow of new and improved products that highlight the value of NAPCO’s internal research and development team, which is the best in the world. It is our new products that consistently attract dealers to our booth so they can make sure their clientele are up to date with their own security footprint and feeling at ease that their assets are well protected.”

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of technologically advanced electronic security equipment including intrusion and fire alarm systems, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of NAPCO plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. The products are installed by security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for technical excellence, reliability and innovation, poising the Company for growth in the rapidly expanding electronic security market, a multi-billion dollar market.

For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company’s web site at www.napcosecurity.com.