Ocean Systems Releases Omnivore, the Next Generation of Digital Video Field Acquisition for Law Enforcement

Omnivore™ provides first responders and forensic video analysts a precision video capture solution that is affordable, easy-to-use, and contained within a thumb drive.

Burtonsville, MD – Today Ocean Systems announces the release of Omnivore™, the latest addition to its market leading suite of forensic multimedia evidence collection, enhancement and presentation solutions. Now first responders and experienced analysts alike can go on scene with the confidence that they will walk away with an uncompressed copy of the evidence they need to investigate the case. With Omnivore, you have the ability to capture evidence directly from the machine that recorded it and then instantly view it without needing to install hard-to-find proprietary viewers. This combination of power, portability and ease-of-use makes Omnivore the ideal tool to outfit an entire agency.

What is Omnivore?

Omnivore is a secure password protected USB thumb drive that contains specialized video/image capture software that runs directly from the Omnivore thumb drive without the need for installation or administrative rights on the host computer. The specialized digital video capture software provides a powerful yet easy-to-use tabbed interface with integrated prompts that guides you through the capture session. Omnivore also simplifies complicated multi-step processes with powerful automation such as the automated Video Capture Optimization. Video Capture Optimization samples the video display size, frame rate and systems performance and automatically sets the capture settings to ensure a precision capture with no dropped frames. With each capture, Omnivore will generate a capture report that includes the important information and statistics regarding the capture session such as time, location, DVR model, and capture stats. Once the video is captured, you can instantly view or share the video using the freely distributable Omnivore Viewer which requires no installation to operate. The Omnivore viewer also allows you to export the video as uncompress QuickTime, AVI or sequential TIFFs or BMPs image formats. These export formats make it easy for an analyst to do further evidence processing and clarification using ClearID™ image clarification or the full Ocean Systems dTective® suite.

Availability and Pricing

Omnivore is $595 USD for a single unit with multiple unit pricing and government discounts available.

Omnivore is the ideal addition to a complete dTective Forensic Multimedia Evidence Solution.

With a complete dTective solution you are able to process proprietary digital video, still images and audio. Video can be stabilized or important areas can be clarified with super resolution. Faces, license plates, tattoos or other important areas of interest can be highlighted or obscured for demonstrative presentations. With a full dTective solution, you can even perform a pixel-by-pixel comparison from before and after videos. This can help determine if there was a theft, even when the naked eye can’t indentify that anything was missing.

About Ocean Systems

Since 1999, Ocean Systems has been providing multi-media evidence clarification and case management systems to law enforcement. Since then, dTective® has become an industry standard and the system of choice of over 1,500 Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies in the US and around the world.

Ocean Systems dTective® solutions are listed on the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule; contract number GS-35F-0638J.

For more information: www.oceansystems.com, 800-253-7516.