Sentinel Alert: Breaking News from MySpace and the Attorney General’s Office on Internet Safety

MIAMI — “We commend the Attorney General’s groundbreaking proposal to both recognize internet safety and place it at the forefront of their agenda,” states Sentinel’s CEO John Cardillo.

Among other measures, MySpace agrees to:

Allow parents to submit children’s e-mail addresses to prevent anyone from misusing the addresses.

Make the default setting “private” for 16- and 17-year-old users.

Respond within 72 hours to complaints about inappropriate content and devote more staff and resources to classify photographs and discussion groups.

Strengthen software to find underage users.

Create a high school section for users under 18.

“We look forward to yet another opportunity to work with our partner MySpace, as well as all other social networking sites to create proprietary technology which meets the current and future concerns. Sentinel is committed to stopping the bad guys in their tracks, and keeping our kids safe,” adds Cardillo.

In the past year, Sentinel has become the leader in online verification and detection. The company created SentinelSAFE to detect sex offenders lurking on social networks, dating sites, online marketplaces and video game servers.

Sentinel has built the first national, real-time, searchable, database of sex offenders to contain detailed backgrounds on the nearly 600,000 registered sex offenders in the U.S. from various federal and state law enforcement agencies. The SentinelSAFE database is updated frequently with new information, including identifiable details of the convicted sex offenders, such as name, age, physical descriptions-height, weight, eye and hair color-as well as distinguishing features such as scars and tattoos.

Sentinel Tech Holding Corp.'s team works closely with law enforcement and non-governmental organizations such as The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), to ensure safer and more secure online experiences. Mr. Cardillo, Sentinel’s CEO, and a former member of the NYPD, is now considered one of the nation’s foremost experts on online crime, predator detection, and child safety. He is a sought after panelist and speaker on the issues of online safety, sexual predator detection within online communities, and identity/age verification, who frequently testifies before state and federal legislative committees, and public policy groups, in an effort to educate legislators, and promote tough anti-offender legislation.

Headquartered in Miami, Sentinel is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sentinel Tech Holding Corp. Sentinel is committed to creating safer and more secure online dating, social networking and marketplace experiences.

