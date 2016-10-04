Sierra Wireless launches industry-leading LTE-Advanced multi-network platform for first responders, field services and transit

Vancouver, Canada – October, 2016 – Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a leading provider of fully integrated end-to-end solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, today announced the availability of the AirLink® MG90, a high performance LTE-Advanced vehicle networking platform that provides secure, always-on mobile connectivity. The MG90 builds on the success of the oMG Mobile Gateway, which is the world’s most widely deployed multi-network solution for mission-critical first responder, field service and transit applications.

“Sierra Wireless is the market leader in volume shipments of cellular gateways and routers, with a large installed base of high-speed mobile gateways for first responders in the North American market,” said Sam Lucero, Senior Principal Analyst for IoT at IHS Markit. “Platforms like the MG90, with its focus on multi-network switching capability, are addressing a key customer need for robust, highly-available connectivity technology options.*”

Today’s mobile workforce needs to connect more technology in and around their vehicles than ever before, and these devices need to remain securely connected at all times, even as the vehicle moves from one coverage area to another. The MG90 provides:

The world’s fastest vehicle area network to support multiple high-bandwidth applications working simultaneously

Guaranteed, “always-on” connectivity with sub-second switching of multiple simultaneous integrated WAN links, including:

o Dual-LTE-Advanced

o FirstNet Band 14 option

o Gigabit Wi-Fi WAN

o Gigabit Ethernet

o Extensions to satellite and Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Connected vehicle awareness with built-in vehicle-ready I/O, Bluetooth and Vehicle Telemetry interface for in-depth visibility of engine health and remote monitoring of axillary devices, such as light bars, sirens and gun racks

Mobile multi-network security using the AirLink Connection Manager (ACM)

Advanced network management software using the AirLink Mobility Manager (AMM)

“First responder, transit, and field service fleets increasingly require multiple wireless networks to access always-on, secure communications in the field,” said Jason Krause, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Solutions for Sierra Wireless. “The AirLink MG90 platform is designed to meet the demands of fleets today and in the future, enabling more informed and better equipped mobile workforces, by providing guaranteed connectivity for mission critical applications.”

The MG90’s multi-networking capability is optimized for the world’s most demanding wireless applications, such as in law enforcement vehicles, which host multiple systems (body worn cameras, laptops, electronic citation systems, live digital video surveillance and automated license plate recognition systems) that all need to remain securely connected as the vehicle travels.

Josh Hearen, Deputy Sheriff, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, said: “Since we deployed the new AirLink MG90 in our test vehicle, we’ve been particularly impressed with its ability to connect to our two core networks—Verizon and FirstNet Band 14—at any one time. Because it switches between both networks so quickly, the transition is invisible, resulting in almost no network downtime. When connected to the MG90, our officers are able to complete all of their research, paperwork and reporting remotely from the vehicle via their laptops, increasing productivity and saving the department, and taxpayers, money and superfluous man hours.”

Felix Arenas, IT Analyst, Town of Paradise Valley, said: “For us, the biggest benefit of the AirLink MG90 is reliability—it just works. It provides a constant and secure connection wherever it’s located. The MG90 has allowed us to connect more in-vehicle applications than ever before. All the data is secure, so our officers are able to transmit sensitive information from their vehicles.”

George Barlow Brown, Communications & IT Chief, New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said: “One of the main reasons we chose the AirLink MG90 is because it’s FirstNet, Band 14 deployable. When the network is turned on, we won’t need to purchase new technology, saving considerable costs and time. We’ve also been very impressed by the MG90’s performance on our current Verizon network. It’s enabled us to be more informed, respond faster and be better equipped to manage an emergency.”

About the AirLink MG90 LTE-A Multi-networking Platform

Together with the AirLink Connection Manager, the MG90 consolidates the security for all connected technologies in the vehicle area network, simplifying deployment and enabling the enterprise to retain management control over network access and connected mobile assets.

The MG90 integrates with the AirLink Mobility Manager—an end-to-end network management solution—to enable simplified, remote and real-time insight and control of connected mobile assets and mission critical applications, and supports vehicle tracking, telemetry and asset management applications.

For more information about the MG90 and the company’s solutions for the mobile IoT market, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/.

Pricing and Availability

The list price for MG90 starts at $1599 USD. The AirLink MG90 is commercially available today through Sierra Wireless’s authorized channel partners in North America and will be available in EMEA and APAC later this quarter. To contact the Sierra Wireless Sales Desk, call +1 877-687-7795 or visit http://www.sierrawireless.com/sales.

Webinar

Sierra Wireless will host a webinar: FirstNet, Band 14 is coming, exploring what FirstNet will mean for the future public safety, and how public safety agencies can best prepare their fleets, mobile devices mission critical applications and workforces for the arrival of FirstNet. Click here to register for the webinar.

Events

Sierra Wireless will exhibit at COPSWEST in booth #1619, Oct. 3-6, 2016, in Sacramento, CA, and at IACP in booth #3047, Oct. 15-18, 2016, in San Diego, CA, both featuring live demonstrations of the AirLink MG90. Click here for more information. New Orleans Homeland Security will demonstrate a new command vehicle featuring the MG90 at EMS World Expo in New Orleans, Oct. 3-7, 2016.