Sir Lancelot’s Armor Offers National First Responder Appreciation Day Discount to America’s Heroes

Seattle, WA (September, 2014) – Sir Lancelot’s Armor today announced that they are offering their Holy Grail screen protectors to first responders at 25% starting on National First Responder Appreciation Day, - September 25th. Made of tempered bulletproof glass, The Holy Grail is the most durable screen protector on the market for iPhones (including the new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus), iPads, smartphones and tablets.

This proprietary glass blend is optimized for strength, clarity and usability, making it an ideal way to protect their mobile devices in the demanding environments and situations emergency responders find themselves in every day. The Holy Grail protectors’ rank #9 on the Mohs scale of hardness -- only a diamond ranks higher.100% bubble-proof, the Sir Lancelot’s Armor Holy Grail series offers uncompromising screen protection from extreme screen attacks: This video shows some of those attacks - www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyR02rf5DOQ). The ultra-thin screen protector can be used with phone and tablet cases and covers, and battery case chargers as well.

Jon Cyr, CEO of Sir Lancelot’s Armor learned firsthand the importance emergency response as they at one point saved his life. “The use of these devices has skyrocketed among first responders and I finally found myself in a position where I could give something back,” said Cyr. “These folks dedicate their lives to helping others, often putting their own lives on the line. I wanted to do something to let them know their efforts are appreciated. For me, the best way to do that was to protect one of their critical tools.”

Police, Fire and EMS works can purchase the Sir Lancelot’s Armor Screen Protectors at 25% off. Bundles for department wide use are available for even greater discounts based on volume.

“Although we are announcing this on National First Responder Appreciation Day, our discounts will be available to our heroes at any time,” added Cyr. “We appreciate their work every day, not just one.”

For more information or to order The Holy Grail Screen Protectors or department bundles for Emergency Responders, visit www.sirlancelotsarmor.com/emergency or contact sales at sales@sirlancelotsarmor.com.

About Sir Lancelot’s Armor

Sir Lancelot’s Armor manufactures The Holy Grail, the world’s strongest screen protectors for Apple (iPhone, iPads and minis), and top selling devices from LG and Samsung. The first and only reusable protector made from a proprietary blend of tempered, bullet-proof glass, The Holy Grail is remarkably clear, easy to apply, and 100% bubble-proof. www.sirlancelotsarmor.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Karen Carr

MRB Public Relations

(732) 758-1100 x.101

kcarr@mrb-pr.com