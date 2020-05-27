Sonim launches ultra-rugged rapid deployment kit for portable communication systems

Provides quick connectivity to cellular, Wi-Fi, GPS, LMR, and Satellite systems



AUSTIN, Texas — Sonim Technologies partnered with leading communications providers, Cradlepoint, Inmarsat Government, JPS Interoperability Solutions and Rajant, to launch the Rapid Deployment Kit (RDK-3).



The RDK-3 is an all-in-one, portable communication solution designed to provide emergency and public safety teams with reliable access and connectivity, in even the most dangerous and remote mission-critical situations. Housed in a rugged carrying case, the RDK-3 contains four Sonim XP8 Android smartphones, Cradlepoint wireless router, 15.6 Ah battery and a Bluetooth enabled battery monitoring system to maintain power in emergency situations. Cellular, GPS and Wi-Fi antenna create a 300-foot “connectivity bubble,” establishing reliable communications wherever the RDK is deployed.



“Wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters pose communication challenges for first responders ranging from limited or no access to a network to lack of expertise required to set up network connectivity,“ said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. “The RDK-3 can be transported easily to remote locations and deployed quickly by first responders without the need for extensive training or IT experience.”



Following are key features of the RDK:

Compatibility with leading Push-to-Talk (PTT) applications

Mobile operator agnostic

Supports public safety networks, including FirstNet

FirstNet Ready® Cradlepoint

Optional intelligent failover to reliable satellite capability via Inmarsat Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN)

Bridge PTT and LMR communications with the optional JPS Interoperability Solutions RSP-Z2 Gateway, which provides a direct connection for up to 2 land mobile donor radios, to manage and control LMR communications from XP8 handsets

Extend coverage and range with optional Rajant Kinetic Mesh® BreadCrumbs®

Sonim RDK-3 has been deployed in hospitals, power plants, and with state and federal agencies throughout the U.S. It is ultra-rugged and human-portable, with wheels for easy handling and transport. The RDK-3 includes a battery monitoring system, external power options and PoE LAN ports for external devices.



To see the Sonim RDK-3 in action, watch this video. For more information on Sonim RDK, visit: https://www.sonimtech.com/products/RDK/.