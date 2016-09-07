Two Technologies to showcase quantum-leap advances in hand held computing functionality and applications for the parking services industry at the NPA Convention & Expo 2016

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, September, 2016 – Handheld industrial computing leader, Two Technologies, will be driving the discussion around and demonstrating an array of powerful, new functions and applications in mobile e-ticketing and parking violation data and rich media capture at the National Parking Association (NPA) Convention & Expo 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia

from September 19-22. This will be Two Technologies’ second year participating in the NPA event.

The company will be both exhibiting a new generation of industrial- class portable Android devices as well as leading a panel discussion on ways parking services sector organizations can achieve new levels of operational productivity and efficiency in mobile parking citation information collection, significantly smaller footprint ticket printing, and versatile remote scanning, biometric identification

and payment processing.

“We recognized the challenges and obstacles the parking services industry had been experiencing in leveraging mobile technology effectively for real-time recording and archiving of violation-related information and processing and issuing tickets, “said Joan Rickards, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Two Technologies. “Given the often high-volume of parking citations within the industry, manual or subpar automated approaches to on-site ticket information gathering and issuance had become an untenable bottleneck to continued sector growth, so we were laser- focused on developing a radically new, robustly-featured, powerful class of portable computing devices and applications with our software partner network, that could address the rising demands on parking services enterprises,” Rickards added. “We look forward to engaging parking services industry participants at NPA in an important dialogue on strategic ways to deploy technology that can significantly advance the processes and practices for retrieving parking violation information and efficiently converting that information into faster turnaround of ticket issuance methods”.

Two Technologies’ Director of Business Development, Beatrice Hiner, will also lead a panel discussion on the critical factors for evaluating mobile e-ticketing technology by parking services organizations at NPA. Additionally, the company will demonstrate the capabilities and wide range of applications of its new N-CLASS series of handheld computers at Booth #503.

About The N-CLASS Portfolio of Handheld Computers

Led by the vanguard N5Print, the N5 suite of products are a set of ultra-rugged handheld Android devices for

use in industries that include Field Services, Public Safety, Transportation and Logistics, Medical, Automotive, Aviation and Aeronautics, Industrial, Food Services, Military and Government, Security, Point of Sale, Utilities, Distribution, Environmental Services and many more.

These all---in---one devices take communications, data input, credit card transactions, photography, scanning and on the spot printing to a higher level of in---field convenience and performance.

Unparalleled in the mobile handheld industry, the N5Print allows users to print 3” receipts or other data directly from an integrated thermal printer. The 13MP color camera, audio and video recording functions afford employees the ability to capture multiple types of data. In addition, all of this valuable information can be stored on the N5Print’s 16GB internal memory and 64GB MicroSD.

Utilizing a rain resistant 5.7-inch diagonal high resolution 1080 X 1920 Super AMOLED display touchscreen, the N5Print’s on--- screen keyboard delivers full functionality for onsite data capture no matter the weather. The N5Print is designed to execute critical functions regardless of the primary application meaning that any data will be uploaded even if other activities are being executed. In case of an emergency while in the field the N5Print includes an ALERT button that can be programmed to send an SMS text message while running an unrelated application or no application at all.

The N5Print runs the powerful Android OS version 4.4.4 (KitKat), features a hot---swappable battery, 3---channel magnetic stripe reader, NFC, Smart Card Reader and a dedicated barcode scanner. A drop---in cradle with spare battery charger may be used for desktop or vehicle mounting. The device is IP65 rated and meets or exceeds MIL---STD 810G using method 516.6 and method 514.6 for both shock and vibration. It goes without saying that the N5Print is more than ready to serve you in any need.

About Two Technologies

Two Technologies, Inc.®, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is an ISO 9001:2008 registered manufacturer of ultra rugged handheld computers and terminals for demanding applications. Two Technologies serves as a strategic partner to hundreds of domestic and international OEM’s, VAR’s, System Integrators and Solution Providers. Two Technologies has more than 4,000 customers worldwide with over one million products in use.