West Midlands Police Selects ActivIdentity to Secure the Digital Identities to 16,000 People

ActivID Credential Management Offers Secure Data Exchange and Complies With NPIA Mandates

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwire) - ActivIdentity Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTI), a global leader in strong authentication and credential management, today announced it has won a tender by West Midlands Police Authority (WMPA) to deploy a smart card and credential management solution to create secure electronic identities for its 16,000 staff members. Providing every individual in the force with a multi-application smart card is the first major step for WMPA towards achieving National Police Improvement Agency’s (NPIA) Identity Access Management (IAM) compliance.

Driven by the recommendations of the Bichard Inquiry calling for improved sharing of information by police forces, the ActivIdentity implementation will allow WMPA to securely manage permission levels for each user when accessing internal networks or sharing data with other forces.

The smart card used by WMPA will serve as the new police IAM card or police staff ID. This smart card, which follows Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS 201-compliant), will not only bridge the physical and logical access but also manage all the logical requirements within WMPA that are used for accessing national applications and securing the exchange of data, including desktop log-on and digital signatures.

“We selected ActivIdentity for many reasons, but most compelling was the company’s experience of working with a number of police forces and the high reputation for delivery that they have,” explains Paul Williamson, WMPA gateway programme manager. “Deploying a new technology becomes easier when dealing with a provider who understands the needs of your organization and the police sector in general.”

“ActivIdentity support and expertise will be invaluable in the coming months when we think about extending the solution to include uses such as internal secure printing and photocopying,” concludes Williamson.

“A smart credential management solution offers the necessary level of visibility and control for West Midlands Police Authority to ensure the right users are accessing sensitive information at the right place and time,” says Michael Sotnick, executive vice president of worldwide sales and field operations at ActivIdentity. “ActivIdentity has a proven record of providing UK police forces with strong authentication and credential management capabilities and the choice made by WMPA is reinforcing this leadership position.”

Implementation of the project, including ActivID™ Card Management System and ActivClient™ middleware, will have a phased roll-out over the next year, with an in-house team dedicated to introducing the new technology to 160 sites across the authority. The next step will integrate Single Sign-On technology into the smart card using a secure PIN to manage passwords and access multiple applications.

About West Midlands Police Authority

West Midlands Police is the second largest police force in the UK, covering an area of 348 square miles and serving a population of almost 2.6 million.

The West Midlands is an area rich in diversity, with 18 percent of its population from ethnic minority backgrounds. An average of 170,000 motorists travels through the region daily, making its motorways some of the busiest in Europe.

The force is made up of 8,616 police officers, supported by 4,240 police staff, 651 special constables and 814 police community support officers (PCSOs).

About ActivIdentity

ActivIdentity Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTI) is a global leader in strong authentication and credential management, providing solutions to confidently establish a person’s identity when interacting digitally. For more than two decades the company’s experience has been leveraged by security-minded organizations in large scale deployments such as the U.S. Department of Defense, Nissan, and Saudi Aramco. The company’s customers have issued over 100 million credentials, securing the holder’s digital identity. ActivIdentity is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.actividentity.com.

