Aladtec announces milestones: over 100,000 public safety employees now use the workforce management system and a half-billion employee shift hours have been scheduled with it

Minneapolis/St. Paul - Aladtec, Inc., the popular provider of an online employee scheduling and workforce management system for the Public Safety Sector, has recently achieved two significant milestones. With nearly 1,700 Public Safety Sector customers, Aladtec now serves more than 100,000 individual users through their Cloud based Software as a Service (SaaS) system. In addition, their customers have scheduled over a half-billion shift hours through the Aladtec system.

The online software was developed in 2002 to help Wisconsin’s Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service with their scheduling issues by creating a system that was available via the Internet. Fast forward, and today Aladtec has become a powerful and valuable tool for hundreds of agencies throughout North America.

Many organizations still use outdated administrative methods to run their departments, often due to budgetary constraints. Even though Public Safety budgets are typically tight, agencies report the subscription based Aladtec is well worth the investment. This is due to a number of factors, including: tremendous time savings; reduced overtime; reduction in errors; moving to a paperless office; better communication; improved efficiency and improved employee morale.

The Aladtec online software system is much more than just an employee scheduling tool - the system provides:

Mobility - The system is accessible 24/7 from any computer, smartphone or mobile device with Internet access



Forms – Create, submit, review and store forms within the system to track vehicle maintenance, inventory, etc.



Employee Data Management – Easily store and access contact information, certifications, etc.



Event Calendar – Post training sessions, meetings and public appearances



Library – Share documents, training videos and meeting notes with staff



Payroll Integration – Export work hours to various payroll software systems



Reporting Capabilities – Create custom reports with any data within the system



Messaging – Email or text message individuals, groups or all employees immediately



Discussions – Engage staff in conversations and relay information

System Log – Keep track of all activities within the system - no more he said she said

Sync Calendars – Sync personal and work calendars into one