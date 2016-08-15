Aladtec will attend APCO’s 2016 Conference & Expo - An international event for public safety communications officials

Thousands of attendees are expected to meet in Orlando, FL for the 82nd annual APCO event August 14-17th.

Orlando, FL - The APCO conference and expo will be held in the West Building of the Orange County Convention Center. A wide range of attendees in the Public Safety Sector will be there, including: PSAPs, law enforcement, fire/rescue agencies, emergency medical services, government, service providers and vendors.

Attendees can choose from over a 100 sessions within a variety of professional development tracks. The conference and expo will also feature association meetings, special events, PSAP tours, a blood drive and exhibit hall on the 15th and 16th.

Nearly 300 exhibitors will display a variety of public safety communications products and services, including Wisconsin based Aladtec (booth #618). Aladtec is a robust online employee scheduling and workforce management system. With over 1,600 customers, the core of their business is within the Public Safety Sector.

The Aladtec system has many key benefits - including allowing members to submit shift availability, request time off and make trades online. It’s available 24/7 from any computer, smartphone or other mobile device via the Internet. The system has evolved from a crew scheduling system to an all-in-one workforce management tool. It features certification tracking, customizable forms, member database, document library, member discussion area, custom reports and an optional Time Clock kiosk.

This online system improves department efficiency, automates mundane tasks, saves time, saves money, controls overtime and reduces human error. These factors are vital for Public Safety Communications and Public Safety Agencies. Aladtec is available as an annual subscription fee based on the number of employees using the system.

Today over 100,000 people throughout North America access Aladtec’s online employee scheduling and workforce management software, and over a half-billion hours have been scheduled through Aladtec over the last decade.

“We are very fortunate and honored to be a vendor for the Public Safety sector,” states David Feyereisen, Founder and President of Aladtec Inc. “Our system improves accuracy by automating the error prone aspects of crew scheduling and workforce management, allowing our customers to focus on their priority – the communities they serve.” While at APCO, Aladtec staff plans to connect with many of their customers; and there will be a System Specialist on hand to assist customers with any questions they may have. Guided demos of the Aladtec system will also be available for potential customers to see.

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Customers:

“We have learned Aladtec is way more to it that just a scheduling tool. We really like that we can set rotations for months at a time which saves a lot of time preparing future schedules. We love the fact that you can login from anywhere. So if a dispatcher calls in sick we can send out a text or email employees through the software and they can sign up for the open shift or even specify which of those hours they can work. We have also utilized the forms quite a bit. We created a shift turn over form that does not need to be printed. We created other forms to use as well which also cuts down on our paper cost and wastes including coaching forms, evacuation training and vacation sell back forms. We are extremely pleased with our experience using Aladtec.”

-Melissa Carpenter, Autauga County 911 Director, Prattville, AL

“We love Aladtec at the Public Safety Communications Consortium of St. Joseph County! The convenience it creates for our employees and their schedules aids in creating a stronger, more efficient work environment. Being able to access Aladtec directly from their smart phones is an added benefit in our industry because of the overtime needs our center has.”

-Carly Etter, Executive Secretary, Public Safety Communications Consortium, South Bend, IN

“We bid shifts in our department. We used to schedule on a spreadsheet, print it off, and then leave it in a three ring binder for our employees to see. They would have to come in to view it or they’d have to call in and ask when their next shift was - or ask if the schedule was posted yet, because it wasn’t always posted at the same time. This would cause a lot of interruptions on a daily basis. With Aladtec staff can access the schedule from their home computer or on their mobile device. Also, with our Aladtec system, employees are able to perform shift trades themselves. The time I spent on trades before was significant. Aladtec has greatly decreased my workload so I can focus on other duties.”

-Jeff Mikulak, Supervisor, NMAS Communications Center, Brooklyn Center, MN

About Aladtec:

They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to nearly 1,700 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit www.aladtec.com.