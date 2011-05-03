Kronos Acquires Public Safety Scheduling Leader PDSI and its TeleStaff Product

TeleStaff broadens Kronos® offering to meet unique scheduling and notification needs of fire, EMS, police, and corrections personnel

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Kronos Incorporated today announced that it has acquired Principal Decision Systems International (PDSI), the market leader in automated public safety scheduling and notification.

News Facts

- In the face of shrinking budgets, city and county governments are increasingly looking for workforce management vendors that can meet the needs of their entire workforce.

- As a result of the acquisition, Kronos has added the industry’s leading fire, emergency medical services (EMS), police, and corrections scheduling and notification solution to its public sector workforce management suite.

- TeleStaff is used by more than 600 public safety entities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Customers include the Birmingham, Alabama Fire and Police Departments; Oakland, California Fire and Police Departments; Salt Lake City Fire Department; and Washington D.C. Fire Department.

- TeleStaff is offered as a 100-percent off-the-shelf solution that helps organizations make scheduling and communication more efficient while ensuring 24x7 staffing, minimizing compliance risks, and controlling labor costs.

- PDSI employees will join Kronos, including founders Greg Ekstrom, chief executive officer; John Moore, chief technology officer; and Chris McCormack, vice president of development. PDSI staff will continue to operate out of PDSI’s Irvine, Calif. facility.

Supporting Quotes

- Aron Ain, chief executive officer, Kronos

“Kronos’ acquisition of PDSI is an expression of our commitment to helping government entities take a lean approach to managing their costliest and most valuable asset – their workforce. We’re excited to welcome PDSI employees and customers to Kronos, and we’re thrilled to bring the company’s market-leading TeleStaff solution into the Kronos product portfolio.”



- Greg Ekstrom, chief executive officer, PDSI

“This acquisition begins a new and very exciting chapter for PDSI and our employees and customers. Becoming part of Kronos opens new doors of opportunity for PDSI. We look forward to a very productive future as members of the Kronos family.”

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is the global leader in workforce management solutions that enable organizations to control labor costs, minimize compliance risk, and improve workforce productivity. Tens of thousands of organizations in 60 countries — including more than half of the Fortune 1000® — use Kronos time and attendance, scheduling, absence management, HR and payroll, hiring, and labor analytics applications. To learn how Kronos uniquely delivers complete automation and high-quality information in an easy-to-use solution, visit www.kronos.com.

