Kronos Announces Latest Version of TeleStaff Public Safety Scheduling Solution

CHELMSFORD, Mass. - Kronos Incorporated today announced availability of the latest version of Kronos TeleStaff™, the public safety industry’s leading scheduling and notification solution. The latest enhancements will help organizations further control labor costs, minimize compliance risk, and improve workforce productivity.

TeleStaff 2.8 reflects Kronos’ continued focus on innovation with the following new capabilities:

• Microsoft Database Compatibility: Kronos TeleStaff can now be deployed on Microsoft® SQL server. By incorporating the progressive Microsoft technology to the architecture of TeleStaff, users now have access to a database capable of supporting complex and growing scheduling environments, and one that also enhances performance and scalability.

• Data Consolidation: Two or more entities can exist in a single database while keeping each group’s people and staffing information separate. Examples include information of a city’s fire, police, and dispatch departments – or a correctional agency’s intake, juvenile care, and nursing unit data – all existing in a single database. For public safety organizations that need to schedule large numbers of personnel or cross-schedule across divisions, this feature significantly improves staffing management and efficiency.

• Bidding: New bidding statuses enable employees to view and monitor the status of their bids. For example, if an employee’s bidding status is active or waiting, the person is instantly directed to bid now or bid later. Also, if there are other individuals ahead of the bidding employee, the system displays a count of those individuals. Additionally, new caching capabilities for bids significantly improve system performance.

• Reporting: New features help deliver extensive labor and management reports that enable accurate labor-related decision making based on in-depth insight and real-time scheduling data. Breakdown of critical data offers increased insights into costs, staffing, and employee information.

Greg Ekstrom, vice president and general manager, Kronos TeleStaff Solutions Group

“TeleStaff 2.8 is centered on innovative features that enhance access to actionable data. With this version, IT teams across local, state, and federal public safety organizations will have access to the most widely deployed database platform, Microsoft SQL server. And also very importantly, managers and end users will be able to leverage functionality that makes staffing, resource management, and work tasks even easier to handle.”

