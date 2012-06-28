Kronos CEO Aron Ain Wins Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Kronos Incorporated today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer Aron Ain is the recipient of an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in New England.

News Facts

• The prestigious awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their business and community. Awards were presented at a gala in Boston on June 21.

• A panel of independent judges selected Ain as the winner in the Technology category.

• Since he joined Kronos in 1979, Ain has played a role in nearly every functional area at the company, helping to build what is today a 3,500-employee, $800-million global enterprise software company. Ain assumed the roles of chief executive officer and member of the Kronos Board of Directors in 2005. In 2007, Ain played the leading role in negotiating the sale of Kronos to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for $1.8 billion.

• In 2011, Ain accompanied Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and a coalition of business executives, academic leaders, and government officials on the Massachusetts-Brazil Innovation Economy Mission to pursue job growth and economic development partnerships between Massachusetts and Brazil.

• An active participant in the community, Ain is the vice chairman of the Board of Trustees of MetroWest Medical Center, serves on the Board of Trustees of Hamilton College, and also contributes his time to several other community-based organizations that enhance the lives of people in New England and around the world.

• Kronos is the global leader in workforce management solutions, one of New England’s largest technology employers, and the largest private employer in Chelmsford, Mass. where the company is headquartered. Kronos hired nearly 600 people worldwide in the past year and is actively hiring, with more than 200 current job openings worldwide.

Supporting Quotes

Aron Ain, chief executive officer, Kronos

“I’m honored to be recognized by Ernst & Young among so many inspiring and visionary business leaders. Running a company is not an individual sport – it’s a team effort. It’s also not a spectator sport – it takes active participation, innovative thinking, and commitment from our employees and so many others who support our company. Kronos has a wonderfully bright future ahead!”

Supporting Resources

• Follow Ain’s experiences and viewpoints via Twitter @AronAin.

• Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, andYouTube.

• Subscribe to our workforce management blogs.

• Take a look at the lighter side of workforce management in our Time Well Spent cartoons.

• Now in its 26th year, the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Michael Dell of Dell Inc., Herb Kelleher of Southwest Airlines, Fred Smith of FedEx, Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google, Richard Schulze of Best Buy, Andrew Mason of Groupon, Mindy Grossman of HSN, Inc., Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, and many more. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the U.S. by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In New England, sponsors include Marsh, Nixon Peabody LLP, Citybizlist, Murray Devine, RR Donnelley, and Scherzer International.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is the global leader in workforce management solutions that enable organizations to control labor costs, minimize compliance risk, and improve workforce productivity. Tens of thousands of organizations in 100 countries — including more than half of the Fortune 1000® — use Kronos time and attendance, scheduling, absence management, HR and payroll, hiring, and labor analytics applications. To learn how Kronos uniquely delivers complete automation and high-quality information in an easy-to-use solution, visit www.kronos.com.