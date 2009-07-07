Many Public Safety Agencies Implement TeleStaff in the Second Quarter, 2009

Irvine, CA – PDSI (Principal Decision Systems International), the leader in Public Safety employee scheduling and communication solutions, is pleased to announce the following clients who have recently completed implementation and switched to TeleStaff for automated employee scheduling:

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (AL)

Montgomery County Police Department – ECC and Security Divisions (MD)

North Richland Hills Police Department (TX)

Orange County Fire Rescue (FL)

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office – Communications Center (FL)

Sedgwick County EMS (KS)

Springfield Fire Department (MA)

TeleStaff is Public Safety’s most advanced scheduling and communication solution. The system is proven to significantly reduce the time, resources, and overall cost associated with scheduling and communicating to employees. TeleStaff’s telephony feature supports outbound and inbound phone calls for emergency recall and daily staffing. With TeleStaff, Public Safety scheduling processes can be automated resulting in improved workforce efficiency, controlled labor costs, and compliance with collective bargaining agreements, labor laws, and other regulatory policies. TeleStaff serves over 500 Public Safety organizations across North America.



About PDSI

PDSI - Principal Decision Systems International, is a software and services company headquartered in Irvine, California that is focused on developing workforce scheduling software for a diverse array of industries including public safety, government, healthcare, and hospitality. The Company designs, develops, markets, implements, and supports scheduling software products that automate daily processes such as scheduling employees for shifts, events or appointments resulting in value-added solutions and offering increased productivity among human resources. TeleStaff™ provides public safety agencies a feature-rich scheduling and communication solution unparalleled in its markets. Collection Management System™ (CMS) is a group of applications specifically designed for blood collection organizations. STAFFeasy™ is a web-based event staffing and notification solution designed to fill positions based on rules and notify personnel of work assignments. For more information about PDSI, please visit the company’s website.