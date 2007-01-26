Martinez-Columbia Fire Rescue Implements New Software from Spillman

High-tech system modernizes incident dispatching

SALT LAKE CITY - In Columbia County, Georgia, the Martinez-Columbia Fire Rescue is transitioning from manual to high-tech dispatching as part of a project to implement a new public safety software system from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

The new software offers the department advanced computer-aided dispatch and mobile communications solutions to better manage fire incident dispatching, tracking, response, and reporting.

According to Jeremy Wallen, the department’s IT system administrator, the biggest improvement is moving away from pen and paper dispatching.

“We will see improved response times by using AVL [automatic vehicle locator] technology,” said Wallen.

The state-of-the-art software uses a wireless modem to receive real-time location information from a GPS transmitter connected to a mobile laptop computer. The GPS data not only allows the department to view the current location of units on a computer-generated map, but also enables the dispatch center to assign the unit closest to a fire incident call, improving the time it takes to get a fire unit on scene.

“By placing mobile data units in our fire apparatus we are also adding the benefit of computers connected to the Internet as a resource toolset for field firefighters and incident commanders,” said Wallen.

Wallen said the department researched several vendors, but the final decision was simple because of the personal response Spillman paid to the department’s requests.

“Choosing Spillman was easy,” said Wallen, “They made the difference. In our limited experience so far, the staff we have dealt with are professional, knowledgeable, and personable.”

“With 16 different stations and more than 170 full-time and volunteer firefighters, Martinez-Columbia Fire Rescue plays a crucial role in protecting the citizens of Columbia County,” said Jonathan Mitchell, national sales manager for Spillman. “Electronic maps showing the real-time location of each apparatus will complement their highly-trained staff in minimizing response times and increasing accuracy.”

Martinez-Columbia Fire Rescue has been using the new system since mid-September. The department joins 11 other public safety agencies in Georgia currently using Spillman’s software.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 600 agencies nationwide.