PDSI Releases Newest Version of TeleStaff™

Irvine, CA—PDSI, the leading provider of workforce scheduling automation solutions for public safety, is pleased to announce the general release of TeleStaff version 2.30. This version offers several new features and enhancements to provide users with added functionality to more effectively manage their complex staff scheduling environments. PDSI is a committed partner to its public safety clients, and releases regular product versions of TeleStaff approximately every six months.

TeleStaff 2.30 offers numerous new and improved capabilities. Some major enhancements have been made to the Advanced Calendar such as a drag and drop feature from the People Filter for fast fill by Person and Off Roster capability, a redesigned People Filter for better performance, direct export of data from TeleStaff to Excel®, increased ability to “merge sort” two different lists in the same List Chain allowing specific staffing data to be “effectively” different for two people in the same list, and enhanced rules processing through the addition of a new dynamic argument.

TeleStaff is an enterprise-level public safety scheduling and notification system providing a proven solution even in the most complex scheduling environments. TeleStaff optimizes the scheduling, communication, and deployment of employees resulting in improved workforce efficiency, controlled labor costs, compliance with union rules, labor laws and other agency policies. 450 public safety agencies across North America use Telestaff each day to manage staffing and relay work-related communications.

“With each and every release of TeleStaff, PDSI continues to listen to our customers. TeleStaff 2.3 is no different. From the new ability to drag and drop from the Advanced Calendar to performance improvements in the People Filter, TeleStaff functionality and ease of use continues to evolve. It is our goal to keep improving TeleStaff to meet customer and market needs,” stated Tom Pearson, Director, Customer Service, PDSI.

About PDSI

Principal Decision Systems International – PDSI, is a software and services company headquartered in Irvine, California that is focused on developing workforce scheduling software to a diverse array of industries including public safety, government, healthcare, and hospitality. The Company designs, develops, markets, implements and supports scheduling software products that automate daily processes such as scheduling staff for shifts, events or appointments resulting in value-added solutions and offering increased productivity among human resources. TeleStaff™ provides public safety agencies a scheduling and notification solution capable of managing complex rules, work codes and shifts. Collection Management System™ (CMS) is a group of applications specifically designed for blood collection organizations. STAFFeasy™ is a web-based event staffing and notification solution designed to fill positions based on rules and notify personnel of work assignments. For more information about PDSI, please visit the company’s website at www.pdsi-software.com.