PDSI Welcomes New Fourth Quarter 2007 TeleStaff™ Clients

Irvine, CA.—PDSI, the leading provider of public safety employee scheduling and notification solutions, is pleased to announce the following new 2007 fourth quarter TeleStaff clients: New Jersey Transit Police Department, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police (NY), Beaverton Police Department (OR), Santa Fe Springs Fire Department (CA), Central County Fire Department (CA), Casa Grande Fire Department (AZ), El Paso Fire and Medical Services (TX), Plano Communications (TX), Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue (NC), Springfield Fire Department (MA), Kissimmee Fire Department (FL), and Woodstock Fire Department (Ontario, Canada).

TeleStaff is public safety’s most advanced scheduling and notification solution. The system is proven to significantly reduce the time, resources and overall cost associated with scheduling employees. TeleStaff’s telephony feature enables automated outbound phone calls for emergency recall and daily scheduling purposes. With TeleStaff, public safety scheduling processes can be automated resulting in improved workforce efficiency, controlled labor costs, and compliance with union rules, labor laws and other agency policies. TeleStaff is used by over 475 public safety departments across North America.

