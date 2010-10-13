Sixty-six agencies purchase Spillman in second quarter

Public safety agencies to initiate and expand data systems

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A dozen public safety agencies purchased Spillman Technologies’ software for the first time in the second quarter of 2010, bringing the total number of Spillman customers to more than 800 public safety agencies in 36 states nationwide. Fifty-four agencies expanded existing Spillman systems.

In Ohio, the Miami County Communication Center will use Spillman’s Pin Mapping module to identify crime trends and establish methods for reducing criminal activity. The software enables the agency to plot data on an electronic map, allowing personnel to quickly spot high crime areas and analyze the spatial relationship between suspects and incidents.

Personnel at the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming adopted Spillman’s State Link and Mobile State Link software, giving the agency the ability to query state, national, and other external databases for information. The software allows deputies to access data from agency headquarters or their vehicle’s laptop computer.

Spillman’s Driver License Scanning module will allow the Davis County Sheriff’s Office in Utah to scan a driver license and use that information to conduct local, state, and national database searches. The software saves deputies time by allowing them to instantly populate specific report fields with scanned information from a driver license.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 800 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources.

Spillman Q2 Sales

New sales:

• Covington Police Department, Ohio

• Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio

• Miami County Communications Center, Ohio

• Piqua Fire Department, Ohio

• Piqua Police Department, Ohio

• Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Texas

• Rockdale County Emergency 9-1-1 Center, Ga.

• Tipp City Police Department, Ohio

• Troy Fire Department, Ohio

• Troy Police Department, Ohio

• Utah Information and Analysis Center, Utah

• West Milton Police Division, Ohio

Add-on sales highlights:

• Autauga County Sheriff’s Department, Ala.

• Casper Police Department, Wyo.

• Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Utah

• E-Com Dispatch Center, Ill.

• Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Ariz.

• Riverton Police Department, Wyo.

• Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Wyo.

• Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, Wyo.

• Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Utah

For more information, visit www.spillman.com