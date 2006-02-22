Spillman And GDR Join Forces To Offer Precise, Accurate Geofile Information To Clients

LOGAN, Utah - Spillman Technologies, Inc. has partnered with GIS Data Resources, Inc. (GDR) of Novato, Calif. to provide the most precise and accurate geofile and GIS products and services to its customers.

Through the formation of a strategic alliance with GDR, a supplier that specializes in the creation and compilation of GIS data with its Addresspoints™ product, Spillman expects to provide a wider range of mapping services for its public safety clients.

“The agreement between Spillman and GDR will enable our clients to receive combined expert assistance during the geomap setup phase, and they will also have a lasting relationship with a company that can provide them with ongoing support and updates to ensure that their GIS database remains accurate,” said Spillman contract negotiator Chuck Leonhardt.

The alliance allows users seamless access to information in the Spillman records database while ensuring accurate geofiles for precise mapping and address verification.

“By bundling our products and services with Spillman’s integrated software package, the entire offering is a more robust product,” said Hap McGill, CEO of GDR. “The GIS program we offer to be combined with Spillman’s software is really the heart of any successful computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. Providing dispatchers with the most exact mapping information available will save lives.”

GIS Data Resources, Inc. was founded in 2000 to meet the needs of those who create, use, update and store highly accurate GIS information.

“This partnership is really a win-win-win situation, benefiting not only Spillman and GDR, but our clients as well, who will now have access to the most current GIS data at all times,” said Leonhardt.