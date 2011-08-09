Spillman Technologies Software Makes it Possible for Seward County Agencies to Share Vital Information

Liberal, KAN. –

New software solution will allow police, sheriff, and dispatch to share data, identify criminalsThree Kansas agencies will implement new software from Spillman Technologies this month to seamlessly share data and reduce identity fraud in their communities.

The agencies examined several public safety software vendors, but ultimately chose Spillman for its ease-of-use and ability to allow all three agencies to exchange critical law enforcement data, said Liberal Police Department Records Supervisor Catherine Byrd.

“It was user friendly, and we like how all the data linked together,” Byrd said.

The Liberal Police Department, Seward County Sheriff’s Office, and Liberal/Seward County Emergency Communications Center will share data on one server stored at the communications center.

“We will have the sheriff’s office and the dispatch center, right across the street from us, integrated into one system,” said Byrd.

The agencies will also have the ability to share data with the Liberal Fire Department, Seward County Fire Department, Seward County EMS, Liberal Prosecutor’s Office, and Seward County Attorney’s Office.

Byrd added that the system will also help the agencies curtail identification fraud. Officers and deputies who pull someone over can use their laptop computers to search the Spillman system for an existing name record. They can then see whether the mug shot or photo attached to the name record matches the person they’ve apprehended.

Spillman’s dedication to customer service was another factor in the agencies’ decision, Byrd said.

“Everybody we dealt with at Spillman was awesome,” she said. “We got answers to the information we needed, and if we asked a question that they didn’t know, they quickly found the answer for us.”

When the agencies go live with their Spillman system on August 8, they will be among eight public safety agencies in Kansas and more than 900 agencies across the country that use Spillman software.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 900 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.