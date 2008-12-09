Verint Systems Brings Workforce Optimization to Public Safety Market

New Impact 360 for Public Safety Software to Help PSAPs Heighten Operational Efficiencies, Accuracy, Quality and Citizen Satisfaction

MELVILLE, N.Y., December 9, 2008 – Verint® Systems Inc. today announced its new Impact 360® for Public Safety Powered by Audiolog™ software. The next-generation public safety offering—which builds on the company’s foundation of proven and patented technologies for 9-1-1 emergency services and workforce optimization—is designed to help meet the stringent and mission-critical requirements of today’s public safety answering points (PSAPs).

Impact 360 for Public Safe ty Powered by Audiolog brings together functionality for voice and screen recording, quality assurance, analytics, scorecards, call taker training and citizen surveys into a flexible, easy to use, packaged offering. Helping emergency dispatch and response operators achieve liability reduction, accuracy and immediacy, and efficient investigation analysis and reconstruction, the solution introduces a host of workforce optimization functionality to today’s complex and rapidly-evolving 9-1-1 operations.

“Next-generation 9-1-1 is arriving and with it comes new demands on technologies, processes and employee skills. The need for workforce optimization has made its way into today’s mission-critical public safety environments,” explains Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager, Verint Systems. “With our ongoing investment in next-generation 9-1-1—coupled with Verint’s experience, successful track record and understanding of the different parts of the publi c safety network market and how they’re converging—we’re pleased to bring Impact 360 for Public Safety to market, supporting PSAPs in meeting vital emergency response and citizen safety requirements.”

The Verint Audiolog multimedia call recording, quality assurance, retrieval and archive solution features a single platform across IP, TDM and radio, integrated QA for call takers and dispatchers, a multi-channel player for incident replay, screen recording, and instant recall for playback of current and recent calls. While PSAPs already record telephone and radio interactions, there is a growing need for deeper insight into calls to help reconstruct incidents, facilitate investigations and improve operational effectiveness.

Going beyond recording for compliance and liability, Impact 360 for Public Safety also features:

Multimedia Recording—Captures telephone and radio interactions and related data—including phone numbers and locations—and helps increase immediacy, accuracy, quality and overall service. It also provides the option for capture of console PC screens.

Quality Assurance (QA)—Enables efficient call review and scoring to ensure call taker proficiency, skills enhancement and regular performance feedback, along with compliance with state and agency standards. Flexible form creation, embedded call playback and dynamic reporting provide maximum impact from invested QA time.

Incident Reconstruction and Analytics—Enables call searches and makes the retrieval of important recordings easier through Application Event Triggers by tagging calls with key information, such as CAD incident ID or call taker name. The result is the potential for better investigative insights.

eLearning and Coaching—Delivers learning and timely communication to call takers’ desktops, addresses skill gaps, and helps increase productivity and staff retention.

Performance Scorecards—Empowers call takers and dispatchers to view pers onal performance in relation to agency goals.

Citizen Survey—Delivers outbound surveys as follow-up to citizen calls, introducing a pro active approach to quality reinforcement and citizen satisfaction, and helps to build citizen confidence.

With Impact 360 for Public Safety, these mission-critical touch points can help comply with state, standards board or agency mandates for call handing evaluation and reporting. They can fill the critical need for deeper insight into calls to help reconstruct incidents and facilitate investigations. They can maximize their resources and take a pointed approach to performance via scorecards, and call taker and dispatcher training. Improving operational effectiveness, taking QA to the next level, and heightening citizen trust is now all possible through a single vendor and solution.

“PSAPs can benefit in much the same way commercial call centers have when it comes to workforce optimization technology and how these solutions interact and feed off one another,” adds Treaster. “In an environment where a mistake and extra time can mean the difference between l ife and death, 9-1-1 centers are striving to optimize the performance of their people, processes and systems to increase accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency through compliance, accountability and professionalism.”

About Impact 360 for Public Safety Powered by Audiolog

Impact 360 for Public Safety Powered by Audiolog is designed to support public safety answering points (PSAPs) in achieving today’s mission critical, next-generation 9-1-1 requirements. The solution brings together a unique set of functionality that when combined assists in achieving high quality and accurate call handling and dispatching; liability reduction; immediacy of incident data and efficient incident-based recording retrieval; citizen surveys; and training to help maximize resources, heighten retention and prioritize development.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT.PK), headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of actionable intelligence so lutions for an optimized enterprise and a safer world. Today, more than 10,000 organizations in over 150 countries rely on Verint solutions to perform more effectively, build competitive advantage and enhance the security of people, facilities and infrastructure. Visit us at our website www.verint.com.