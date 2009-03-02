VisionTEK Demonstrates Advanced Handheld Reporting Software to California Chiefs

Visit VisionTEK March 3rd and 4th at The Pasadena Center in Pasadena, California and Create your Own Custom Data Form

http://www.police1.com/ad/?id=1791856&sid=1288075&from=99480Broomfield, CO—VisionTEK, a leading mobile data solutions provider for law enforcement, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the California Chiefs Association Annual Training Symposium, March 3rd & 4th. VisionTEK will demonstrate their advanced FrontLine Handheld Suite and FrontLine Mobile Solution software at the Pasadena Center in Pasadena, California.

”Handheld devices have been in use for a number of years, mainly for citation reporting,” commented Frank Traylor, CEO and President of VisionTEK. “Not all agencies can justify the purchase of handhelds for only a single application. Our new FrontLine Handheld Suite provides agencies more report and form types; the ability to develop and maintain custom forms; and query access to local, state and national databases. Our software makes handheld technology a solid agency investment and a valuable tool for public safety personnel.”

Attendees are invited to see the FrontLine Handheld Suite and the FrontLine Mobile Solution software. Attendees may use the software to complete handheld reports in a few easy clicks or discover how easy it is to create custom forms. Software demonstrations will be held during exhibit floor hours Tuesday and Wednesday. Attendees may contact VisionTEK if they require additional hours or would like an individualized demonstration.

About VisionTEK

Since 1993 VisionTEK has provided public safety software solutions to first responders across the nation. VisionTEK specializes in mobile software, field-based reporting, messaging, handheld and platform software solutions for public safety. Our law enforcement reporting software solutions are designed to cost-effectively enable real-time information sharing within or across jurisdictional boundaries via wireless and wired networks. Our platforms are highly configurable and leverage existing infrastructure to increase efficiency and to greatly improve your return on investment. VisionTEK solutions are deployed in over 200 Public Safety agencies. For more information, visit www.visiontekinc.com.