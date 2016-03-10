106 agencies purchase Spillman, 116 expand systems in Q4 of 2015

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – March 7, 2016 - One hundred and six public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2015, joining more than 1,600 agencies of all sizes across the country already using Spillman software. In addition to these new agencies, 116 existing Spillman agencies expanded their systems by purchasing additional modules.



Pascagoula Police Department in Mississippi has purchased the Spillman Flex Records Management (RMS), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), and Spillman Analytics software, for a complete law enforcement solution. Using the fully integrated RMS and CAD modules together will reduce the likelihood of duplicating records, simplify data entry, and give users quick access to all critical data. This will create a faster and more convenient experience for agency personnel. Pascagoula PD administrators will use Spillman Analytics to visually identify potential crime hotspots on a crime density map, allowing them to prioritize problem areas and compare criminal activity throughout their jurisdiction. Pascagoula PD is the first Spillman agency in the Magnolia State.





In Nevada, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office expanded its existing Flex system to include Spillman’s Rapid Notification module and the ERS Fire and EMS Interface. Using the Rapid Notification module, the agency can reduce the time spent waiting on dispatch for call details by receiving notifications via email or text message on any mobile device. The module will help keep Lyon County command staff, backup crews, and rapid intervention teams up-to-date with the same information first responders receive. Using the ERS Fire and EMS Interface, Lyon County personnel can quickly access all fire and EMS records from an Internet browser and conveniently import call data from Spillman’s Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) module. The interface will also allow the agency to automatically submit required information to National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS), which will enable personnel to streamline their reporting processes and help ensure data consistency.



Pacific Northwest Security and Investigations (PNWSI), a security agency based in Spokane, Washington, purchased Spillman’s cloud software solution, Spillman Nova. PNWSI provides security for private communities, churches, and businesses, and will use Nova to help track and manage calls for service and other incidents with their client base from any Internet-enabled device. Using the web-based solution, the agency can take advantage of key ID fields that were missing from their previous records database system, which will create more complete records and comprehensive statistical reports for the agency’s use. According to a data analysis performed while PNWSI was on a trial version of Nova, the security agency was already saving 70 percent on data usage while using Nova in their patrol cars.

Spillman Technologies serves sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud-based software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting,Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.



New sales:



• Alcoa Fire Department, Tenn.

• Alcoa Police Department, Tenn.

• Allentown Fire Department, N.J.

• Argyle Police Department, Wis.

• Ashippun Town Police Department, Wis.

• Auburn Police Department, N.Y.

• Avon by the Sea Fire Department, N.J.

• Barnegat Township Police Department, N.J.

• Belmont Police Department, Wis.

• Blanchardville Police Department, Wis.

• Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Tenn.

• Brielle Fire Department, N.J.

• Bryant Police Department, Ark.

• Campobello Police Department, S.C.

• Cayuga County 911, N.Y.

• Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department, N.Y.

• Chesnee Police Department, S.C.

• City of Beaver Dam Police Department, Wis.

• City of Fox Lake Police Department, Wis.

• City of Hartford Police Department, Wis.

• City of Horicon Police Department, Wis.

• City of Juneau Police Department, Wis.

• City of Mayville Police Department, Wis.

• City of Waupun Police Department, Wis.

• Cowpens Police Department, S.C.

• Cullman EMS, Ala.

• Darlington Police Department, Wis.

• Deal Fire Department, N.J.

• Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Wis.

• Duncan Police Department, S.C.

• Emery County Sheriff’s Department, Utah

• Englishtown Fire Department, N.J.

• Fair Haven Fire Department, N.J.

• Farmingdale Fire Department, N.J.

• Freehold Borough Fire Department, N.J.

• Freehold Township Fire Department, N.J.

• Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Utah

• Grays Harbor E-911 Communications, Wash.

• Highlands Fire Department, N.J.

• Indian Hills Police Department, Ky. (Nova)

• Inman Police Department, S.C.

• Kauai County Police Department, Hawaii

• Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Wis.

• Landrum Police Department, S.C.

• Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Ind.

• Lyman Police Department, S.C.

• Maine Department of Marine Resources, Maine

• Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Maine

• Maine Forest Service, Maine

• Maine Office of State Fire Marshall, Maine

• Maine State Police, Maine

• Maine Warden Service, Maine

• Manalapan Fire Department, N.J.

• Maryville Fire Department, Tenn.

• Maryville Police Department, Tenn.

• Matawan Fire Department, N.J.

• Mesquite Fire Department, Texas

• Mesquite Police Department, Texas

• Mineral Wells Public Safety Department, Texas

• Monmouth Beach Fire Department, N.J.

• Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3, Texas

• Moravia Police Department, N.Y.

• Neptune City Fire Department, N.J.

• Neptune Township Fire Department, N.J.

• Ocean Port Fire Department, N.J.

• Ocean Township Fire Department, N.J.

• Pacific Northwest Security and Investigations, Wash. (Nova)

• Pacolet Police Department, S.C.

• Pascagoula Police Department, Miss.

• Port Byron Police Department, N.Y.

• Ripley County 911, Ind.

• Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Ind.

• Roosevelt Fire Department, N.J.

• Sea Bright Fire Department, N.J.

• Sea Girt Fire Department, N.J.

• Seaside Heights Police Department, N.J.

• Sedona Fire District, Ariz.

• Shullsburg Police Department, Wis.

• Spartanburg Methodist College, S.C.

• Spartanburg Police Department, S.C.

• St. Landry Parish E 9-1-1, La.

• St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, La.

• Streator Police Department, Ill.

• Tonto Basin Fire District, Ariz.

• Town of Beaver Dam Police Department, Wis.

• Town of Emmet-Lebanon Police Department, Wis.

• Town of Fox Lake Police Department, Wis.

• Town of Hustisford Police Department, Wis.

• Town of Neosho/Rubicon Ashippun Police Department, Wis.

• Tri City Fire Department, Ariz.

• Tukwila Police Department, Wash.

• Tuscaloosa County E9-1-1, Ala.

• University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas (Nova)

• Village of Brownsville Police Department, Wis.

• Village of Clyman Police Department, Wis.

• Village of Hustisford Police Department, Wis.

• Village of Iron Ridge Police Department, Wis.

• Village of Lomira Police Department, Wis.

• Village of Lowell Police Department, Wis.

• Village of Randolph Police Department, Wis.

• Village of Reeseville Police Department, Wis.

• Village of Theresa Police Department, Wis.

• Weedsport Police Department, N.Y.

• Wellford Police Department, S.C.

• West Long Branch Fire Department, N.J.

• Woodruff Police Department, S.C.



Add-on sales highlights:



• Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Ind.

• Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Ariz.

• Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wis.

• Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Utah

• Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho

• La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, Ariz.

• Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nev.

• Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Texas

• Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wash.

• Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah

• Wickenburg Police Department, Ariz.

• Yavapai Apache Nation Police Department, Ariz.

About Spillman

