30 agencies purchase Spillman, 117 expand systems in Q2 of 2016
Agencies to streamline data entry processes and identify crime patterns with new software
SALT LAKE CITY — Thirty public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the second quarter of 2016, joining more than 1,700 public safety and private security agencies of all sizes across the country already using Spillman products. In addition to these new agencies, 117 existing customers expanded their Spillman Flex systems by purchasing additional modules.
Whitley County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana has purchased the Spillman Flex Records Management (RMS), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Jail Management (JMS), and mobile software, for a complete law enforcement solution. Using the fully integrated modules, personnel can reduce the likelihood of duplicate records, simplify data entry, and give users quick access to all critical data. This will create a faster and more convenient experience for agency personnel. Using Spillman’s mobile capabilities, personnel will be able to search records and complete incident and arrest forms while out in the field, increasing efficiency and accuracy in reports. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department will share the Spillman system with South Whitley and Churubusco Police Departments.
In California, Torrance Police Department expanded its existing Flex system to include Spillman Analytics, a map-based analytics tool that will assist the agency in its Intelligence-Led Policing (ILP) initiatives. Spillman Analytics will allow Torrance personnel to visualize crime patterns through the use of geographic profiling to determine crime trends in their community over time. With this information, agency administrators can plan appropriate responses ahead of time, increasing officer safety and overall efficiency. In addition, the agency can take advantage of Spillman’s industry-leading integration with LexisNexis. Personnel can search and view all crime and call data in Spillman’s modules, without having to worry about multiple logins. Spillman’s integration with LexisNexis will also allow Torrance PD to share important data with other law enforcement agencies.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska purchased Spillman’s cloud software solution, Spillman Nova. The fast implementation process and streamlined user experience made Nova the perfect fit for the sheriff’s office, which was ready to upgrade from an outdated system. Logan County will use Nova as an all-in-one RMS platform to track, manage, and identify relationships between data. Because of its web-based nature, the sheriff’s office will be able to create name, vehicle, property, incident, offense, and arrest records on the go using tablets. Using Nova, personnel can attach files to any record, including images, audio files, video files, PDFs, and Microsoft Word and Excel files. In addition, Nova will allow personnel to write and submit incident reports without having to be in the office. Logan County is the sixth Spillman customer in Nebraska.
Spillman Technologies serves sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud-based software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS,Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.
New sales:
- Altoona Police Department, Wis.
- Augusta Police Department, Wis.
- Churubusco Police Department, Ind.
- Colbert County 911 Center, Alaska
- East Hampton EMS, Conn.
- East Hampton Police Department, Conn.
- East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, Conn.
- Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department, Wis.
- Eau Claire Emergency Center, Wis.
- Eau Claire Police Department, Wis.
- Fairchild Police Department, Wis.
- Fall Creek Police Department, Wis.
- Glastonbury EMS, Conn.
- Grand County EMS, Utah
- Green River Fire Department, Wyo.
- Green River Police Department, Wyo.
- Hightstown Police Department, N.J.
- Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Neb. (Nova)
- Metro DPS Security, Calif. (Ally)
- Rock Springs Fire Department, Wyo.
- Rock Springs Police Department, Wyo.
- Shumway Fire Department, Ill.
- South Whitley Police Department, Ind.
- Streator Fire Department, Ill.
- Sweetwater Combined Communications, Wyo.
- Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Wyo.
- Sweetwater County Sheriff, Wyo.
- University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Wis.
- Verde Valley Fire District, Ariz.
- Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Ind.
Add-on sales highlights:
- Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Ind.
- Arizona Department of Transportation, Ariz.
- Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Ariz.
- Glastonbury Police Department, Conn.
- Northbrook Police Department, Ill.
- Provo Police Department, Utah
- San Luis Obispo Police Department, Calif.
- Torrance Police Department, Calif.
- Waukesha County Government, Wis.
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Ariz.
