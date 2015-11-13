35 agencies purchase Spillman, 75 expand systems in Q3 of 2015

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Nov. 12, 2015 - Thirty-five public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the third quarter of 2015, joining more than 1,500 agencies of all sizes across the country already using Spillman software. In addition to these new agencies, 75 existing customer agencies expanded their Spillman systems by purchasing additional modules.

Petersburg Borough Police Department in Alaska has purchased Spillman’s CompStat Management Dashboard, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), and Jail Management software. Agency personnel will use Spillman’s CAD module to manage and respond to incoming calls more efficiently. Because the system is fully integrated, users will have quick access to all necessary data. Using the CAD and Jail Management modules together will reduce the likelihood of duplicating records and will simplify data entry, creating a faster and more convenient experience for agency personnel. The agency will use Spillman’s CompStat Management Dashboard to detect and analyze any trends in the system data, allowing the agency’s administration to make informed decisions to improve public safety throughout their community. Petersburg Borough PD is the seventh agency in Alaska to sign on with Spillman.

In Wyoming, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office expanded its existing Spillman system to include Spillman’s Mobile Voiceless CAD. Using this module, the agency will be able to access vital, real-time call information without using radio communication, freeing up airtime for high-priority calls. The module will enable personnel to create and manage call information, as well as update their unit statuses, directly from their laptop computers. Using Mobile Voiceless CAD, Campbell County personnel can quickly access call time logs for record keeping or reporting without requiring assistance from dispatch.

Elite Task Force, a security and investigation company based in Rutherford, N.J., purchased Spillman’s cloud software solution, Spillman Nova. This web-based solution provides smaller law enforcement agencies and all security companies with the ability to create and manage all name, property, offense, vehicle, incident, and arrest records from any Internet-enabled device. Using Nova, Elite will no longer need a physical database to maintain and run its dispatch center, saving the company money and manpower. Nova will also save the agency time with its easy-to-use reporting tools, which will allow personnel to run the statistical reports their clients need.

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,500 sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud-based software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.

New sales:

Adams Fire Department, Ind.

Batesville Fire Department, Ind.

Blount County Emergency Communications District, Tenn.

Bunker Hill Police Department, Ind.

Burney Fire Department, Ind.

BYU Hawaii Campus Police, Hawaii (Nova)

Clarksburg Fire Department, Ind.

Elite Task Force, N.J. (Nova)

Fort Huachuca Fire Department, Ariz.

Hartsville Fire Department, Ind.

Hawaii County Police Department, Hawaii

Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho

La Verne Police Department, Calif.

Letts Fire Department, Ind.

Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, N.J.

Loganville Police Department, Ga.

Manchester Township Police Department, N.J.

Marietta College, Ohio (Nova)

Mescalero Apache Tribe F/G/C, N.M. (Nova)

Middletown Township Police Department, N.J.

Millhousen Fire Department, Ind.

Milroy Fire Department, Minn.

Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, Nev.

Napoleon Fire Department, Ind.

New Point Fire Department, Ind.

Petersburg Borough Police Department, Alaska

Petersburg Fire Department, Alaska

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Alaska (Nova)

St. Paul Fire Department, Ind.

Stockton Fire Department/Ambulance, Ill.

Visalia Police Department, Calif.

Waldron Fire Department, Ind.

Walker River Tribal Law Enforcement, Nev.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire, Ind.

Westport Fire Department, Ind.

Add-on sales highlights:

Campbell County Sheriff, Wyo.

Layton Police Department, Utah

Livcom 911, Ill.

Live Oak Police Department, Texas

Kennesaw Police Department, Ga.

Kootenai County Sheriff, Idaho

New Braunfels Police Department, Texas

Osceola County Sheriff, Fla.

Randolph County Public Safety, N.C.

St. George Police Department, Utah

Yakima County Sheriff, Wash.

New sales not previously announced:

Matteson Police Department, Ill. (Q2, 2015)

Olympia Fields Police Department, Ill. (Q2, 2015)

Park Forest Police Department, Ill. (Q2, 2015)

Richton Park Police Department, Ill. (Q2, 2015)

SouthCom, Ill. (Q2, 2015)

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,500 sheriff’s offices, police departments, fire departments, communication centers, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.