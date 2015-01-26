91 Agencies Purchase Spillman, 115 Expand Systems in Q4 of 2014

Spillman software solutions to be used for multi-jurisdictional data sharing and integrated analytics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Ninety-one public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2014, joining the nearly 1,400 agencies of all sizes in 42 states nationwide already using Spillman software. In addition to the new agencies, 115 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana purchased Spillman’s Records Management (RMS), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Jail Management (JMS), and Mobile solutions and will host a shared system with an additional 12 agencies throughout the county. Agencies on the Harrison County shared system will use Spillman’s CAD and mobile software to keep field responders safe, informed, and efficient. Personnel in the field will have instant access to CAD information, including call updates and the status of other units in the field. And, because all modules in Spillman work together, information entered in any field will be saved and available throughout the entire system, streamlining the data entry process and reducing duplicate data. The agencies in the Harrison County shared system will join 150 existing Spillman customers in Indiana.

In Florida, Lee County Sheriff’s Office has added Spillman’s map-based, Intelligence-Led Policing module, Spillman Analytics®, to the agency’s existing Spillman system. Using this map-based analytics module, personnel – from command staff to field officers – can use their agency data to easily determine crime trends by geography. Because Spillman Analytics is a completely integrated module, users will have the ability to see and access incident details from their Spillman system directly from the map.

Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement in Montana purchased Spillman’s web-based public safety software solution, Citadex, for its RMS and CAD solutions. With Citadex’s RMS functionality, users can create name, vehicle, property, incident, offense, and arrest records, and can validate and submit UCR and IBR reports. Agency personnel can also use the web-based CAD solution to dispatch, monitor, and update the status of open calls in order to keep units up-to-date and prepared with the newest and most relevant call information. As a rural agency, users will benefit from the ability to access data from anywhere within their jurisdiction on any device with a browser and Internet connection.

Spillman Technologies serves nearly 1,400 sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, and fire departments nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.

New sales:

Add-on sales highlights:

