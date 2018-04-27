Annual NAVIGATOR conference highlights achievements of two outstanding emergency telecommunicators

Brought to you by Priority Dispatch

LAS VEGAS — The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED™) has recognized the outstanding accomplishments of emergency dispatchers and the contributions of dedicated professionals at its annual NAVIGATOR conference, held April 24–26 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the event, IAED officials presented awards to exemplary individuals, each of whom epitomized the effectiveness of the Priority Dispatch Protocols™ in emergency response.

Margaret Dohrman, from Pinellas County Safety Emergency Services Regional 911 in Largo, Florida, and Kelly Cayer, from Calgary 911 in Alberta, Canada, shared the 2018 Dispatcher of the Year Award.

“Kelly has consistently achieved top-five QI scores on her team each year, with close to flawless attendance,” said Emergency Communications Manager Eva Horvath, of Calgary 911, who nominated Cayer for the award. “With over 300 employees, this is a great accomplishment.”

Dohrman had glowing reviews from her colleagues in the communication center.

“Margaret has been here since the beginning of time, and she is always helpful,” said Karen Cousins, public safety telecommunicator 2. “Margaret is a bloodhound when trying to fish out information on lost or hard-to-find people, such as cellphones that need to be pinged or addresses that don’t go into the system. She is always friendly and helpful. There have been numerous times that citizens and fire and police department employees have called or written in to praise her.”

The Instructor of the Year Award was given to Christine Waegli. She works for 144 Ticino Soccorso in Breganzona, Switzerland. Waegli began her career in 1995 and has been heavily involved with the IAED. She speaks Italian, French, German, and English.

“Christine is an incredible instructor,” said IAED Associate Director of Instructor Services Bonni Stockman. “Her fluency in these four languages helps significantly in her responsibilities.”

Jeff Pierce, a Registered Nurse from REMSA in Reno, Nevada, is the 2018 recipient of the Bill Boehly ECN of the Year award. REMSA is one of two agencies that have achieved ACE status for excellence in their use of the IAED’s Fourth Pillar, the Emergency Communication Nurse System™ (ECNS®). The ECNS is designed as a second-tier medical telephonic triage system that uses clinical decision software to manage low-acuity 911 calls.

“I am thrilled that a REMSA Nurse Health Line nurse is being honored again,” said Elaine Messerli, BSN, RN, director of community health programs at REMSA. “This award exemplifies our goals, and I am very proud of Jeff. Jeff uses his years of clinical experience and blends it with the ECNS process, embracing each caller over the phone. He is focused and professional, and maintains a positive attitude, which is contagious.”

On the final day of NAVIGATOR, Nancy Lockhart was presented the Jeff Clawson Leadership Award. Lockhart works for Public Safety Communications Consortium of St. Joseph County in Mishawaka, Indiana.

“Nancy has dedicated her career and has given incredible effort to the emergency dispatch profession,” said Dr. Jeff Clawson, inventor of the Priority Dispatch Protocols. “She is an inspiration and example to everyone she works with. She is well-deserving of this recognition.”

More than 1,500 emergency dispatch professionals attended the three-day conference. Along with taking part in celebratory events, attendees participated in educational workshops and networking.

About the IAED

The IAED is the world’s foremost standard-setting, certification-granting organization for emergency communications with over 63,000 members in 46 countries. More than 3,500 communication centers in 23 languages employ IAED’s protocols and training in medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage dispatching. Of those, nearly 200 communication centers have become Accredited Centers of Excellence (ACEs).

About Priority Dispatch

Priority Dispatch is the world’s leading provider of emergency dispatch call-taking software for police, fire and medical. Our flagship software product, ProQA, is used by thousands of PSAPs worldwide. Priority Dispatch incorporates the protocol standards developed by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) to deliver a structured call-taking system that guides a dispatcher through a predictable, repeatable and verifiable process. Priority Dispatch is the only dispatch system whose protocols are validated by scientific research and approved by industry experts and standards councils. Learn more about Priority Dispatch at www.prioritydispatch.net.