Cullman Co. Agencies to Use Spillman to Improve Emergency Response

New software will help field personnel access mobile data and respond quickly to calls

Cullman, AL – Three public safety agencies in Cullman County are adopting a new software system from Spillman Technologies that will help them efficiently respond to calls and access critical information from the field.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Cullman and Hanceville police departments plan to use Spillman to stretch their limited manpower across the rural, 754-square-mile county, said Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Max Bartlett.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is responding to calls for service in a timely manner,” Bartlett said. “In law enforcement, time is always of the essence.”

Using Spillman’s Mobile AVL Mapping module, dispatchers will be able to see incidents and law vehicles on an electronic map of the jurisdiction. Dispatchers can use the map to determine which field officer is closest to an incident and assign the call accordingly.

Cullman County Sheriff Mike Rainey said the agency selected Spillman after researching multiple public safety software companies and paying a visit to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a Spillman customer for more than 17 years.

“We were looking to get the best technology we could,” Rainey said. “We looked at many, many different vendors, but Spillman was the best.”

One of the various features that attracted the agency to Spillman was its mobile solution, Bartlett said. The software will allow field personnel to use laptop computers to access records and images, view call information as it is entered by dispatchers, see the location of units on an electronic map, and determine the fastest route to an incident.

“We were very impressed with the software and what it could do, as far as aiding [personnel] in field work and providing access to different types of databases.”

The sheriff’s office will also use Spillman’s jail software to boost efficiency at the 300-bed Cullman County Correctional Facility. The Jail Management module allows personnel to streamline inmate booking by using name information already entered in the Spillman system by jail personnel and other agencies. Personnel can determine where to house inmates and what type of care they require using customizable risk and medical assessments.

When the Cullman County agencies go live with their Spillman software, they will be among 18 agencies in Alabama and more than 985 agencies around the country using Spillman software.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.