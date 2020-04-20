Genesis PULSE releases COVID-19 response feature

Making it Simple for Public Safety Agencies to Track Potential Community Spread

TYLER, Texas- Genesis PULSE® announced today its “Potential COVID-19” response feature, a new addition to its CAD enhancement software solution. The ability for PULSE to automatically pull pandemic response information from any CAD without adding extra steps to the dispatch workflow ensures that displayed information is timely and accurate. This “Potential COVID-19” response feature enables first responder agencies to track possible community spread in their area, making it simple for public safety agencies and government entities to have access to this critical information on one map, in real-time.

On March 24th, Genesis received a request from a customer with the growing need to track whether they had previously responded to a location with possible COVID-19 symptoms. The PULSE development teams worked over 120 hours to satisfy this request and quickly delivered a feature that would benefit all PULSE customers. On April 2nd, Genesis released the “Potential COVID-19” response feature to their PULSE “super users” and soon thereafter made it available to all PULSE users.

“I’m so proud of the PULSE development team that immediately pivoted to push this unique feature out to our customers on the frontlines of this pandemic,” says Jim Nipp, President of The Genesis Group. “In times like these, our customers are the kind of people that selflessly step up in our communities, and I’m excited that we can do something to make a difference for them.”

This feature helps emergency call centers and first responders to:

View “Potential COVID-19” response data alongside real-time tracking of their incidents on the Genesis PULSE map

Easily locate potential “hotspots” for response planning and data sharing amongst local agencies and government entities

See where possible COVID-19 responses have previously occurred in relation to new incidents

The “Potential COVID-19” response feature is now available and included for free with every subscription of Genesis PULSE. For more information, visit www.genesispulse.com.

About Genesis PULSE

Genesis PULSE, powered by The Genesis Group, provides a single map-centric display that is comprehensive, intuitive, secure, filterable, replayable and can be easily integrated to enhance any CAD. For over 30 years, The Genesis Group has provided industry-leading software solutions to public safety agencies around the world. With over 1,600 customers, Genesis Land Mobile Radio (LMR) performance management solutions and emergency dispatch software empower personnel from support services to administrative staff with real-time system monitoring, decision support, and situational awareness tools.