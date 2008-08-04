InterAct Public Safety Systems Unveils Next Generation Computer Aided Dispatch System

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=art_guz5NnunoO6MFDUJ&source=pct_QlSDfulkwybmUhZj

Winston Salem, NC—To meet the developing needs of public safety answering points (PSAP), InterAct Public Safety Systems, a leading provider of safety and security software used by private sector businesses as well as local, state, national, and international government agencies, has unveiled HerculesCAD, a next generation computer aided dispatch system. It will be demonstrated in booth 2130 the APCO International Conference and Expo in Kansas City August 4-6, 2008.

Forty years ago when the existing 9-1-1 system was conceived, it was based on the premise that there would be hard-wired landlines telephones in every home. But today, mobile phones, SMS text, VoIP, and email are more common than landline phones with an estimated 85% of the U.S. population subscribing to some wireless service according to the CTIA. They also estimate that the number of wireless-only households increased from 8.4% to 15.8% between 2005 and 2007.

According to ISP-Planet estimates, there were 16.7 million residential VoIP subscribers in the U.S. as of March 2008, a number that has doubled in 18 months and is expected to reach 23 million by 2010. Data networks link businesses, consumers, and government agencies in myriad ways, and carry video and voice in addition to data.

Next Generation public safety systems will enable the public safety community to take full advantage of today’s communication infrastructure, and will have the flexibility to adapt to future advancements. NG9-1-1 communications systems will free PSAPs from the constraints imposed by dedicated PSTN trunks and specialized 9-1-1 switching equipment at every location. 9-1-1 calls for service will be routed to responders via a multi-purpose public safety network. Agencies will be able to collaborate to provide the most effective response.

The National Emergency Number Association (NENA), the U.S. Department of Transportation, Congress, and many others are actively working to finalize and implement the new communications standards for public safety. As the communication mechanisms by which citizens interact with the public safety community gain this new flexibility, a Next Generation of CAD, GIS, and Mobile applications will also be required.

HerculesCAD was developed to meet these needs and is available as either a hosted or SaaS (Software as a Service) application, or may be deployed as a premise based system. Peer-to-peer configurations enable networked backup facilities and secure collaboration between agencies. Critical data from incoming calls for services via phone, SMS, VoIP and email including images and video can be transferred and shared quickly between agencies and jurisdictions over a secure network.

HerculesCAD is also highly agile, platform and database agnostic, highly available, and massively scalable. Like NG9-1-1 phone systems, InterAct HerculesCAD supports virtual PSAPs, enabling call-takers and dispatchers to work from any network location.

“InterAct’s history of innovation continues with the release of HerculesCAD,” said Steven J. McDowall, executive vice president of engineering for InterAct Public Safety Systems. “The public safety industry is at an infection point of needing to adapt to an increasing number of factors, yet on a limited budget. HerculesCAD is the solution to meet these challenges.”

